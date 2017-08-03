Ohio State, Oklahoma State spar over 'OSU' moniker

Dive Brief:

Oklahoma State University will file a formal notice of opposition to Ohio State University's request to trademark "OSU" as an apparel license.

Presently, the acronym is shared between Ohio State, Oklahoma State and Oregon State, with each institution's trademark applying on a state-by-state or county-by-county basis for sports events and recreation programs, entertainment and education , USA Today reports.

, USA Today reports. Spokesmen from both institutions expect the conflict to be resolved amicably, with both clarifying this isn't a school vs. school issue, but rather a legal formality.

Dive Insight:

Southern University System Assistant to the President for Institutional Advancement William Broussard frequently presents on the importance of an institution's athletic brand to its overall brand, and in no place is this more true than in Division 1 football and men's basketball. But the implications are much broader than athletics.

Though the dispute between Ohio State and Oklahoma State (and involving Oregon State) is around apparel rights, it underscores the importance of establishing — and registering — a strong brand across the institution. The institutional brand is its competitive advantage in an overcrowded landscape. And it is important for administrators to own that brand and the accompanying narrative, rather than allowing it to be controlled from the outside.