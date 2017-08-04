Ohio superintendent presents a social media model for administrators

Dive Brief:

Lakota Local Schools (OH) Superintendent Matt Miller has embodied the standard for administrators on social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook since taking the job, which he officially began in this week, in February.

The district's Twitter account, started by Miller, now has over 2,300 followers, while the Journal-News reports his Facebook page has 745 — and District Administration reports he has used both to stay connected to the community and highlight successes among the district's students and programs.

Miller, who has also given a TEDx Talk in which he knocked over a stack of textbooks and eulogized "21st Century learning," has plans to further connect to the community on Instagram in addition to all of the school visits, meet-and-greets and introductions you'd expect a new superintendent in a 16,500-student district to have on their plate.

Dive Insight:

When it comes to using social media, Miller, who was also named a member of the National School Boards Association’s “Top 20 To Watch” in the 2015-16 school year, is hitting all the right points in ways that other schools and districts can look to as an example.

Social media platforms have provided districts with an invaluable tool for community outreach, giving stakeholders an inside look at student success and even where and how they can contribute to it. In an age where that buy-in, particularly from local businesses and other organizations, is especially important due to funding concerns, using these outlets to promote a clear and consistent message can make a significant difference.

In addition to community engagement via district and school accounts, administrators can also use their own accounts to give the messaging a personal touch, build a brand around themselves for the benefit of their career, and network with peers. The latter is an increasingly popular form of extending professional learning opportunities, referred to by some as "PD in your PJs" due to the times of day most popular among advocates for doing so.