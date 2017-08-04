Online growth and blending STEM with arts: The week's most-read education news
This week, Education Dive examined how a pilot program at Maryland's Prince George's County Public Schools is working to better integrate humanities into different school curricula, including the STEM fields.
Also in K-12, KIPP Public Charter Schools are exemplifying how branding is key in a school choice environment, and a new report from WalletHub suggests more spending doesn't always lead to higher quality while providing another ranking topped by Massachusetts.
Meanwhile in higher ed, interest in online programs is on the rise as traditional programs continue to see declines, and enrollment growth is likely to look different than before if it picks back up.
Be sure to check out the content in our recent spotlight on higher ed revenue streams and more in this week's most-read posts from Education Dive!
- Interest in online programs up drastically, while traditional programs continue to drop: The conclusions were drawn from an analysis of google keyword search data, which found a 21% increase in searches for online programs over 2016, but a 10% decrease for on-campus programs.
- Can STEM instruction benefit from an infusion of the arts? One Maryland district says yes : Prince George's County Public Schools initiated a pilot program to better integrate humanities into different school curricula, including science and math.
- Revenue: What higher ed leaders need to know: In our first spotlight issue for higher education, Education Dive analyzed trends and challenges and presented recommendations which, we hope, will help the industry move forward.
- Branding is key to standing out in a school choice environment: As school choice opens options for parents, schools are putting more investment into branding efforts to attract enrollees.
- Massachusetts tops in new ranking of state education systems: But the new report from WalletHub shows there isn't always a direct correlation between spending and school quality.
