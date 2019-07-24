Personalized learning ripe for embedded SEL

Dive Brief:

Vermont schools are turning personalized learning into collaborative experiences by getting a better understanding of students, Katy Farber, a Vermont-based professional development coordinator, and Penny Bishop, a professor of education at the University of Vermont, write for Edutopia

Personalized learning can take place through students' self-selected paths of study. For example, at the Cabot School, students are allowed to apply to internships that are based on their interests, and tied to their local community’s needs.

By having more choices in their learning experience, students feel more empowered and productive, seeing how their work can have a broader impact in addition to just boosting class grades.

Dive Insight:

Personalized learning doesn’t need to be an isolating experience, with students sitting in front of a computer clicking through milestones. Instead, lessons tied to a child’s specific educational needs can also tie into the community and involve collaboration, taking students out of the classroom and into real-world environments to help them develop soft skills as well.

Sometimes these lessons are as elaborate as writing a new law. A personalized learning project can also be tied to a clean-up day at a local park or even designing a new space for a local library.

When students collaborate, they also have a chance to develop social and emotional learning skills (SEL). Launching a project in their community and following it through to completion can help students learn how to self-manage and even make constructive and responsible decisions — two cornerstone SEL skills.

Ensuring that students have opportunities to develop SEL skills is a focus for educators and funding to support SEL initiatives was also proposed as part of the federal budget.These high-demand soft skills are also tools that employers want to see in potential job candidates.

Educators who are then looking to push personalized learning opportunities out of the classroom — and away from a computer — can help students meet their educational needs while also helping them develop other crucial life skills in the process.