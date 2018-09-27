Philadelphia school board swears in 2 student representatives

Dive Brief:

Two 17-year-olds were sworn in last week as student representatives on the Philadelphia City School Board. Philadelphia is one of the largest districts in the country, with roughly 200,000 students, reports The 74.

In Philadelphia, student representation is mandated by city ordinance, but when the district went under state control in 2001, that fell by the wayside. Now, with the district back under local control as of July, the high school seniors are the first student representatives in nearly two decades.

Student outreach is the duo's first job, with the school board's chief of staff noting that it's much more authentic for students to be collecting input on board decisions than adults. The student representatives agree, pointing out that there can be a gap between policies and the real, day-to-day impacts on students.

Dive Insight:

Elevating student voice is a growing trend across the country. The two student appointments in Philadelphia dovetail with a growing recognition of the value of student voices in local and even state governments, perhaps on school boards. Students, after all, have high stakes in the game from the board's decisions.

The degree to which minor students can fully participate in the process, though, varies by state. Nineteen states include students on their state boards of education, while 25 states allow student participation on district school boards. Montgomery County, Md., is among the most liberal districts in this regard, as a student board member is elected by fellow students and gets a vote on board decisions.

Meanwhile, though, another 14 states have laws that exclude students from serving on school boards to any extent. (The Philadelphia student representatives won't get a vote.)

Even in districts where school board participation isn't an option, school leaders are finding ways to incorporate student voices into the workings of individual schools. These opportunities are framed as broader, more important roles than traditional, student-led entities like student council. Students in Upstate New York, for instance, are given a say in seemingly minor decisions that actually have far-reaching impacts, such as whether kids must change for gym class. In Chicago, student leaders are weighing in on teacher hiring.

SoundOut, an advocacy group working toward meaningful school involvement for students, offers a comprehensive guide to students on school boards for administrators.