Post-tenure policy changes cause controversy at Tennessee

The current version of the school’s Enhanced Post-tenure Performance Review (EPPR) policy states that faculty members who receive two below average annual performance reviews within a four-year period to be assessed by a provost-level academic officer. The Board of Trustees is attempting to add language that allows for

“some or all tenured faculty of a campus, college, school, department or division at any given time or at periodic intervals, as the board in its discretion deems warranted.”

Additionally, the policy proposal recommends that all tenured faculty undergo review at least every six years.