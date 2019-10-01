PreparED: Following a school leader's journey through his first year as principal

This series picks up where the Wallace Foundation’s Principal Pipeline Initiative left off. The Prince George’s County Public Schools (PGCPS) in Maryland was among the six districts that participated in the foundation’s five-year effort to improve the training and retention of principals — and share that knowledge with the field.

Since 2011, over 350 administrators have taken part in PGCPS' suite of leadership preparation programs. David Brown, a husband and new father who loves sports and music, is one of them.

What scenarios will he face that allow him to draw on the experiences he had as an assistant principal? How will he measure the success of his first year? By next summer, he’s likely to have some lessons to share.

Education Dive will give you a front seat to Brown's journey this year in a series we've titled PreparED. Here is the first story in the series.

