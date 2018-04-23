Provosts have shortest stays on the job among college execs

Dive Brief:

A new survey shows that provosts have the shortest median term of service among all types of campus executive positions, averaging about three years while presidents average five years in a position.

Researchers say the turnover could be connected to near stagnant salaries in the sector — the median number of years between salary increases is 2.2 years, while increase percentages average out at 2.6%.

While women represent 51% of all higher education executive leadership appointments, they only make about 82 cents on every dollar earned by men. Minorities account for about 15% of all executives but are generally paid as well as or slightly better than white executives.

Dive Insight:

The data reflect a money chase of sorts from many campus executives. Knowing that the best payout is always attached to the next job opportunity, many presidents and executives use their current positions to get closer to the places they ultimately want to live, the salaries they ultimately want to make and the accomplishments they ultimately want to achieve with certain resources or specific programs of strength.

But there are pitfalls to chasing jobs around the country. University of Akron President Matthew Wilson will resign after a failed bid for another job cost him the confidence of his current board and campus stakeholders. Depending on the search type, or the circumstances involving a vacancy, getting a new job could be just as challenging as staying in a current one with less pay and benefits, and waiting for the ideal fit which presents fewer complexities in applying and interviewing.