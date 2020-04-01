Ready for what? Postsecondary data on school report cards remains mixed bag

The Every Student Succeeds Act expects states to report college enrollment data when available. Which ones provide the most information on their graduates?

Editor’s note: This project began before the coronavirus disrupted the school year and dramatically changed how high school seniors are preparing for the next phase of their lives. As a result, the postsecondary picture for the class of 2020 will likely appear quite different than that of recent years. But making college enrollment data accessible for the public can help answer questions about how these closures will affect students and schools — and perhaps how schools can refine efforts to prepare future students through these transitions.

When the Pennsylvania Department of Education was redesigning its school report card in 2018, it didn’t limit the data on students’ college and career readiness to the typical indicators of participation in Advanced Placement courses, admission test scores or even whether students earned an industry-recognized credential. Its Future Ready PA Index includes percentages of students from each high school entering college, the military or the workforce, and a further breakdown shows the percentage of black, white and economically disadvantaged graduates following each of those pathways. “Pennsylvania is looking at projections that six in 10 jobs in our major industries require some type of postsecondary certification or training,” said Brian Campbell, director of the Bureau of Curriculum, Assessment, and Instruction at the Pennsylvania Department of Education. The state is one of 32 that now includes college enrollment rates on report cards created for parents and the public. It’s an area of student performance the federal Every Student Succeeds Act requires states to report — sort of. According to 2019 guidance from the U.S. Department of Education, school report cards should include what students are doing after high school graduation “to the extent postsecondary enrollment data are available.” And the data should be disaggregated by racial and ethnic subgroup and whether students have a disability, are English learners or are from low-income families. Currently, 16 of the 32 states include any breakdown of the data by subgroup. “ESSA did say if you’ve got this data, publish it on the report cards where parents are looking,” said Paige Kowalski, executive vice president of the Data Quality Campaign, a nonprofit focusing on making education data understandable and useful to families and educators. But Kowalski added that more than 40 states’ report cards are missing K-12 data on at least one subgroup, required since 2002’s No Child Left Behind law. So, she’s not surprised states are still in the process of adding postsecondary data. “When you tack on a term like ‘where available,’” she said, “it’s pretty tough to get stuff done.” According to DQC’s 2019 “Show Me the Data” report, 27 states did not include postsecondary enrollment on their report cards. “Postsecondary data side by side with graduation rates helps communities better understand how schools are preparing students for life after the classroom,” the report said.

Which states provide postsecondary data? 32 states provide some data on college enrollment rates of high school graduates on their K-12 school report cards. Of those 32, half disaggregate the data by at least one subgroup. Any data Disaggregated 32 states provide postsecondary data 16 states provide disaggregated data 16 states provide aggregated data 19 states* provide no data * includes the District of Columbia

Kowalski said she doesn’t expect to see that number grow significantly this year. (Release of DQC's 2020 report is planned for May.) But even since last year’s report, there’s been movement in this area. For example, when DQC compiled the 2019 report, Florida was still updating its report card. Under the “Graduation and Beyond” section of each high school report card, there is now a Postsecondary Continuation Rate tab that includes two drop-down menus. One allows users to generate charts by the type of higher ed institution — in-state public or in-state private/out-of-state — and a second dropdown includes choices of subgroup. In another example, the Vermont Annual Snapshot includes a section for “college/career-ready outcomes within 16 months of graduation” and notes the Snapshot will begin including that data when it releases 2018-19 reports. ‘Tracking what happens’ The higher-level courses students take in high school, their scores on the SAT or ACT, their grade-point averages and other college and career readiness indicators are still just proxies for whether students will enter college, said Anne Hyslop, the assistant director for policy development and government relations at the nonprofit Alliance for Excellent Education. “The point of K-12 education isn’t to just graduate with a diploma; it is to graduate college and career ready,” she said. “But the only way you really know if [students] are ready is tracking what happens once they graduate.” Strengthening the link between K-12 and higher education data is also relevant in the discussion over whether states are watering down graduation requirements or whether credit recovery programs of questionable quality are contributing to higher graduation rates. Douglas Harris, a senior fellow for the Brown Center on Education Policy at the Brookings Institution, wrote that increasing graduation rates are not a "mirage" and accountability systems "produced some real and important knowledge and skills for students." But with another perspective, Marie O’Hara, the director of research at Achieve, wrote in a recent paper that graduation rates are not met with “corresponding gains” in measures such as performance on state high school assessments and 12th grade scores on the National Assessment of Educational Progress. “ That graduation rate means something different when you find out that the students walking across the stage in June were not ready. ” “Graduation rates tick up every year, but nearly every other outcome measure has not seen gains,” O’Hara said, adding that more knowledge about what students are doing after high school could allow districts to better understand strengths and weaknesses. “My sense is that most school level leaders don’t have a good feedback loop.” The “next step” in this work, Hyslop said, is for states to also report the rate at which students are first enrolling in remedial courses in college before they can earn credit. “If you’re a parent looking at high schools, that is really important to know,” Kowalski agrees. “That graduation rate means something different when you find out that the students walking across the stage in June were not ready.” The Illinois Report Card includes the percentage of graduates who enroll in remedial courses at state community colleges. Report cards in Georgia and North Dakota also include remediation data. The Nevada Report Card is a different case. It includes the percentages of students who enrolled in a remedial math, reading or writing course in the Nevada System of Higher Education in the fall following graduation. But individual school report cards don’t include college enrollment rates. Users have to search at the district level and check boxes to search for that information. At a district or state level, data on remediation rates also gives the higher education system “a real sense of the preparedness of the students you are serving,” Hyslop said. “They are needing to think about strategies to fill in gaps students have when they are coming into their institutions.” FACTS ABOUT SOME REPORT CARDS Most states that include postsecondary indicators on their state report cards allow comparisons at the district and state levels.

Some will allow comparisons to previous years.

Two states — Arizona and Washington — don’t directly include postsecondary outcomes on their high school report cards, but the websites include a link that makes the data easy enough to find.

Some states don’t specifically have a postsecondary or college outcomes section on their report card. South Carolina and South Dakota, for example, include the data in the college and career readiness section. In Tennessee, it’s listed under graduation rate. Then there’s the persistence issue. Several states, including Connecticut, Illinois, Kansas, Maryland and Michigan, provide data on whether those who entered college in the fall after graduating high school are still enrolled at least a year later. In the “Prepared for Success” section of its report card, for example, Ohio even provides the number of students from a given cohort who graduate college within six years after high school. And it provides a link to “transition reports” that include further detail. Business leaders and workforce development officials are among those who find the information helpful. “Education data is extremely valuable and useful to our industry partners,” said Karianne Gelinas, vice president of strategic initiatives and research at the Lehigh Valley Economic Development Corporation in Pennsylvania. “Businesses in our region want to know the size of the labor force and that graduates are prepared for the workforce.” Victaulic, an Easton, Pennsylvania-based company that makes pipe joining systems, is one company in the region following such trends. “Postsecondary data can drive alignment among the region’s current businesses as well as the businesses we are trying to attract to the region,” said Vice President Eric B. Luftig. In December, Luftig spoke to more than 500 educators at an SAS conference on “bridging the skills gap.” He told them, “You absolutely have ‘the product’ we need. We just need to work together to align the areas of focus and create the career pathways from early education through vocational/higher education with the employers/companies in the regions.”

Explore state report cards Use the drop-down to find a state or click on one of the cards to see the postsecondary measures provided in that state’s report card. Disaggregated data Aggregated data No data Alaska ▼ Disaggregated data Aggregated data No data