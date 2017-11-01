Resources are available to help school leaders to become Future Ready

Dive Brief:

Digital learning is the wave of the future, but the transition to digital learning requires strong leadership and research-backed resources, EdSurge reports.

The U.S. Department of Education's Office of Educational Technology, in partnership with the American Institutes for Research, has developed a set of 27 policies called Characteristics of Future Ready Leadership and a series of videos designed to see these policies in practice.

In addition, a policy brief titled "Advancing Educational Technology in Teacher Preparation," from the Office of Educational Technology, identifies challenges teachers face in integrating classroom technology and solutions to helping them achieve that goal.

Dive Insight:

The goal of education is to prepare students to be ready for the future. However, before this can happen, school leaders and teachers must be ready for the future as well. The Office of Educational Technology and other organizations have put a great deal of thought and research into designing resources that will help educators become Future Ready leaders.

Three resources are particularly helpful in this area. “Characteristics of Future Ready Leadership” includes suggested policies and practices, a helpful rubric and a series of videos that can be customized as a playlist to see some of these policies in practice in a school setting. The “Personalized Professional Learning for Future Ready Leaders” tool allows superintendents to use an assessment tool to develop a personalized playlist of these videos. “Advancing Educational Technology in Teacher Preparation: Policy Brief” is a helpful for those involved in training teachers to use educational technology more effectively.

Finally, the The Future Ready Framework developed by the Alliance for Excellent Education, includes self-assessment tools and a roadmap to preparing students for the future. The EdSurge Guide to Becoming a Future Ready Leader contains a host of helpful resources as well.