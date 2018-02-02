Retention, Amazon and SOTU: The week's most-read education news

This week, Education Dive took a deeper look at higher ed retention in a special spotlight issue. Among those pieces were looks at the role of mobile apps in retaining students, as well as nine charts detailing the current state of retention and completion. Also in higher ed: Could Amazon have its eyes on the growing alternative credentialing business?

And with potential implications for all levels of the educational spectrum, President Donald Trump's first State of the Union address included a call for expanded vocational education opportunities.

Be sure to check out a quick look at how this year's flu season is hitting schools and districts in at least a dozen states and more in this week's most-read posts from Education Dive!

Would you like to see more education news like this in your inbox on a daily basis? Subscribe to our Education Dive email newsletter!