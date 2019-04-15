RISE 2019: What do education experts envision for the modern schoolhouse?

When it comes to education, the basic framework has remained the same for decades. But as new pieces fade in and out of the classroom experience, some experts and scholars are wondering if it's time to take a look at the overarching model itself, rather than just its parts.

At the 2019 Reagan Institute Summit on Education in Washington, a five-expert panel, with each member representing different areas of education — early-childhood, charter schools, testing, blended learning and wraparound services — gathered to tackle the question of what the modern schoolhouse should look like in today's educational climate. The panelists were:

Diana Rauner, president of the Ounce of Prevention Fund

Nina Rees, president and CEO of the National Alliance for Public Charter Schools

Trevor Packer, senior vice president of Advanced Placement (AP) and instruction for the College Board

Howard Stephenson, Utah state senator

Dale Erquiaga, CEO of Communities in Schools

"We live in an era when change is rapid in so many aspects of our lives," former Vermont Gov. James Douglas said in introducing the panel. "Our education system needs to evolve to equip students with the tools they'll need to succeed."

Each panelist used their knowledge bases to describe their thoughts on modern education and what it needs. Below are some of their remarks.

EDITOR'S NOTE: The following responses have been edited for brevity and clarity.

DIANA RAUNER: We know that children are born learning, and we know that the critical foundations of everything we're trying to build — in terms of school success, workforce development, citizenship — really begins with those foundational skills that are built at the very first years of life. Social-emotional skills like self-regulation, collaboration, grit, executive function — all of those things that allow students to become successful students require a level of self control and development that begins at the very earliest years of life. We have to understand that parents are the very first teachers of their children, and so when we think about the early-childhood piece of education, we have to include parents and families all the way through, but particularly at the earliest years.

What we [also] know is the early-childhood system isn’t really a system, so while some educational experiences will happen in traditional schools, a lot of early-childhood education will happen in a lot of different places. So that system has to include community centers, families, homes — as well as churches and other public settings.