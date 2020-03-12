Roundup: How coronavirus is impacting K-12 schools and districts

With the spread of novel coronavirus and the disease it causes, COVID-19, schools nationwide are weighing tough decisions around closures, remote learning, meal assistance for students on free and reduced-price lunch and more.

The recognition of the virus' spread as a pandemic only raises more questions as the school calendars are disrupted in the coming weeks. With spring testing season around the corner, how do schools adapt to meet accountability requirements? What happens if closures extend beyond allotted make-up days? If remote learning is an option, how can schools and districts ensure the needs of lower-income students and those with special needs are met?

As administrators grapple with these decisions and new guidance is issued by state and federal officials, we'll be gathering our ongoing coverage here to help you navigate the outbreak.