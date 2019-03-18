Roundup: Literacy in state education policy

As states continue ramping up their legislative sessions this year, a number of bills have been proposed around literacy and related efforts in schools. Here's a handful of some of these measures, organized by state and the goals they aim to achieve.

Arkansas

A bill proposed by state Sen. Alan Clark, R-Lonsdale, would reduce the amount of federally allocated school lunch funding a public school district or public charter school gets from the state if its overall reading readiness level falls below a certain percentage.

Another state bill, sponsored by Sen. Jane English, R-North Little Rock, would require a public school to include a literacy plan in its school improvement plan. The bill also requires public school districts and open-enrollment charter schools to "be in accordance with the science of reading."

Kentucky

If House Bill 272 passes in its initial format, any student who isn't proficient in both math and reading by the end of 3rd grade, starting with those slated to enter 4th grade in fall 2022, would be required to go to summer school and complete "intensive remediation" or risk being held back. Schools would also be required, under the bill, to give struggling students extra math and reading support that caters to their individual needs.

Missouri

Under House Bill 464, all Missouri school districts would have to implement reading success plans, which would include assessments through 4th grade to judge a student's reading level and determine who may need extra help. If a student is reading below grade level, the bill says, they would get individualized reading plans by the end of 2nd grade.

South Carolina

South Carolina's K-12 reform bill moves to add additional requirements to the state's Read to Succeed Program. House Bill 3759 would mandate more screening assessments and revise the requirements for these assessments and interventions. A requirement for reading and/or literacy coaches to be present in all elementary schools would be removed under the bill.

Texas