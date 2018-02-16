Scheduling, budgets and AI innovation: The week's most-read education news
This week, Education Dive took a look at how schools are thinking beyond traditional scheduling models to improve the learning experience.
Meanwhile in higher ed, a bipartisan budget deal proposal would include "$4 billion [over two years] for programs that aid college affordability, including those that help police officers, teachers, and firefighters," but no provision around students currently protected under DACA. Additionally, Barnes & Noble and McGraw-Hill are expanding their textbook distribution initiatives for more affordable course material access.
And on the innovation front, how can colleges and universities make the most of artificial intelligence to reach students?
Be sure to check out our most recent Pre-to-3 column, looking at the need for another look at kindergarten policies, and more in this week's most-read posts from Education Dive!
- Flex time: Schools break out of scheduling ruts to improve learning for students, teachers: Newer designs accommodate instructional needs and teach students time management skills.
- What approval of the budget deal really means for higher ed : The two-year budget proposal that was approved Friday includes $4 billion for "college affordability," but most details are outlined in the continuing resolution summary.
- Institutional Innovation: Maximizing student outreach through artificial intelligence : This week we take a look at using artificial intelligence as a sustained innovation to target student enrollment. A case study of Georgia State University's use of AI shows increased enrollment with no additional staff.
- Barnes & Noble, McGraw-Hill expand textbook distribution initiatives: McGraw-Hill content will be available through inclusive access programs now offered at the nearly 1,485 institutions served by the book retailer.
- Pre-to-3: It's legislative season — time to take another look at kindergarten policies: In many states, kindergarten still isn’t treated like 1st through 12th grade.
