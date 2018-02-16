Scheduling, budgets and AI innovation: The week's most-read education news

This week, Education Dive took a look at how schools are thinking beyond traditional scheduling models to improve the learning experience.

Meanwhile in higher ed, a bipartisan budget deal proposal would include "$4 billion [over two years] for programs that aid college affordability, including those that help police officers, teachers, and firefighters," but no provision around students currently protected under DACA. Additionally, Barnes & Noble and McGraw-Hill are expanding their textbook distribution initiatives for more affordable course material access.

And on the innovation front, how can colleges and universities make the most of artificial intelligence to reach students?

Be sure to check out our most recent Pre-to-3 column, looking at the need for another look at kindergarten policies, and more in this week's most-read posts from Education Dive!

