SEL, scheduling and unconventional leadership: The most-read K-12 stories of 2018
The year's top stories reflect ongoing interest in new and innovative approaches to education.
With 2018 continuing the implementation of the Every Student Succeeds Act alongside ongoing efforts to reimagine the K-12 model, administrators had their hands as full as ever. Those concerns were reflected in our most-read stories of the year, with social-emotional learning, unconventional approaches to leadership, new scheduling models, and innovative approaches to boosting literacy at the forefront of readers' interests.
In case you missed any of that coverage or just want to revisit it and brush up on your knowledge, we've gathered our most-read pieces of the year in one place for your convenience. Don't worry, though: There won't be a pop-quiz.
4 ways to teach empathy in the classroom
Empathy can be thought of as a "superpower" students as young as 3rd grade can learn and develop, writes Roberta Brandao of New Jersey's Solomon Schechter Day School of Bergen County. Read More »
6 K-12 trends to watch in 2018
Efforts to rethink the existing model and the impact of ESSA implementation will continue shaping education this year. Read More »
Flex time: Schools break out of scheduling ruts to improve learning for students, teachers
Newer designs accommodate instructional needs and teach students time management skills. Read More »
Lessons In Leadership: How a tattooed, skateboarding principal flipped the script in Northern Virginia
Hamish Brewer's unconventional leadership approach is grounded in authenticity and a relentless passion for pushing his students to succeed against all odds Read More »
8 ways to prevent chronic absenteeism
David Hardy, CEO of Ohio's Lorain City School District, writes that when children improve their attendance, they have more time for learning and raise their chances for success in school and life.Read More »
Project LIT: How a Nashville educator turned a class project into a nationwide movement
Seeking to address book deserts, English teacher Jarred Amato and his students have inspired the launch of chapters nationwide. Read More »
Ready to learn: 5 strategies to help students with learning differences improve their focus
Some children may need a little extra support or a different learning approach to fully benefit from curriculum and instruction.Read More »
5 K-12 administrators to watch in 2018
These school and district leaders excel at tackling the issues facing education, from stabilizing entire districts to implementing classroom tech and improving community engagement.Read More »
When teachers have a fear of math, their pupils can absorb the wrong lesson
Helping educators grow more comfortable with math supports students, too.Read More »
Marijuana sales creating new revenue for schools, children's programs
Educators, however, are concerned about negative messages to students.Read More »
