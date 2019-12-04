Senate passes amendment restoring $255M to minority-serving institutions

UPDATE: Dec. 5, 2019: The U.S. Senate passed a bipartisan amendment Thursday to permanently restore $255 million in annual funding for historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) and other minority-serving institutions (MSIs).

Dive Brief:

The proposal amends the Future Act, which the House passed about two weeks before the MSI funding lapsed in late September. The program primarily supports STEM education.

Funding for the amendment is tied the passage of the FAFSA Act, which would save an estimated $2.8 billion in the next decade by streamlining the application process for federal aid and reducing paperwork for borrowers on income-driven repayment plans.

However, the amendment may have trouble passing the House, whose members have been at odds with the Senate over how the program should be funded.

Dive Insight:

Although the program is funded through the next fiscal year, gridlock in Congress has put its future in question. That uncertainty could cause graduate students to lose out on research opportunities and faculty members to look for new jobs, Harry Williams, president and CEO of the Thurgood Marshall College Fund, told Education Dive earlier this fall.

The amendment would pay for the program through anticipated savings from the FAFSA Act, which hasn't moved forward in the House after the Senate passed it last year.

"While this funding should never have lapsed in the first place, I'm glad that we were able to reach a deal that provides minority-serving institutions with the certainty of funding they deserve," Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., who co-sponsored the amendment and the FAFSA Act, said in a statement.

That act has several proposals, including:

Eliminating as many as 22 questions on the FAFSA.

Reducing the number of students selected for verification, a complex process in which they must ensure they provided the U.S. Department of Education with same information they gave the IRS.

Getting rid of some of the required paperwork for students on income-driven repayment plans.

"We're very excited for this amendment," Jon Fansmith, director of government relations at the American Council on Education, told Education Dive. "It's going to not only restore very important funding for (MSIs), but it's going to do things to make lives easier for students who are applying for financial aid and borrowers (on) income-driven repayment plans."

However, the amendment may have trouble clearing the House. Members of the Ways and Means Committee, whose sign-off would be critical to move it to the floor, are concerned the FAFSA Act could put students' data and privacy at risk, according to a committee aide. They are looking into other funding offsets that would draw support from both chambers.

The office of Rep. Alma Adams, D-N.C., a member of the House's education committee who sponsored the Future Act, did not answer Education Dive's emailed questions Wednesday about her views on the amendment.

Previously, the chair of the Senate's education committee, Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., had proposed tying the $255 million in funding to a package of eight bills that would have made several large changes to the Higher Education Act (HEA), the sweeping federal law that governs much of the federal funding for colleges and universities.

Higher ed observers have been quick to speculate about what the amendment might mean for the long-overdue reauthorization of the HEA.

But Fansmith advised against "reading too much" into how the amendment could impact the HEA. "I don't think necessarily it's a reflection that (a comprehensive HEA reauthorization) is dead, and they're going to move toward smaller bills," he said. "This pretty much stands on its own."