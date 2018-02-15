Sensors and analytics save university $200K in energy costs

Dive Brief:

After installing sensors and analytics software into campus heating and cooling systems, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln saved $200,000 in one year, reports Ed Tech Magazine .

The university's sensory and diagnostic system also supports renovations that recondition buildings for better energy use. In the future, systems will be able to combine building data with weather data to manage a building's energy use based on weather conditions.

Nebraska-Lincoln expects energy-efficiency savings to grow over time. Data-driven energy management activities can yield significant savings, especially for large universities. But getting those savings requires regular coordination and collaboration with departments and IT staffs.

Dive Insight:

Institutions are in the early stages of the Internet of Things revolution, and the potential seems limitless. Colleges and universities are beginning to figure out how to apply these tools to academics, student services and university operations. For example, technology and data are maximizing the business side higher education by helping officials to spot roadblocks to academic progress. If institutions run more efficiently, those benefits could be passed on to students.

For colleges looking to leverage the power of technology and data, careful attention should be paid to strategy to consider all needs over rushed execution. If goals are not made clear based on institutional mission and priorities, colleges that are new to these tools can become overwhelmed with information overload.

A sound strategy that unites stakeholders in constant collaboration that will help save the institution money, ensuring systems can talk to each other and departments can share data to better impact not only student outcomes, but university operations as a whole.