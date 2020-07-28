Share your insight in our COVID-19 Preparedness Survey

x
National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. (2020). "Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2" [Micrograph]. Retrieved from Flickr.

July 28, 2020

Many, if not most, of the nation's school districts were caught off-guard by the onset of the novel coronavirus pandemic in the spring. And with the beginning of the new school year fast approaching, applying the lessons learned in an environment where funding and access to other resources may still be in question remains a significant challenge.

To inform our coverage heading into the fall, we're inviting K-12 public school administrators to complete our COVID-19 Preparedness Survey — and to leave us your contact information if you wish to provide further insight for future stories.

