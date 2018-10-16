Special report: An in-depth look at California's First 5 early-childhood initiative
Did a celebrity's tobacco tax plan voted in 20 years ago improve young children's health, well-being and school-readiness?
This series about the history and impact of First 5 is supported by a University of Southern California 2018 Center for Health Journalism fellowship.
- What did this novel approach to funding early-childhood programs achieve? The impact of the First 5 initiative, spearheaded by actor-director Rob Reiner, is complicated to measure because of the lack of longitudinal data.
- How filmmaker Rob Reiner put early childhood in the limelight Recruiting Hollywood A-listers for help, Reiner paved the way for passage of a tobacco tax to fund programs for California's youngest children — and helped to spread a national movement.
- As revenue declines from one 'sin tax,' California considers tapping another for children's programs Taxes on recreational marijuana "won't be a panacea," said a First 5 official, but advocates still hope they can be directed toward early intervention and education.
Follow Linda Jacobson on Twitter