State higher ed agencies tackle uniformity in tuition strategies

Dive Brief:

Over two-thirds of higher education agencies report a lack of unified state strategy to address affordability, including tuition, fees and financial aid, according to a State Higher Education Executive Officers Association survey of 54 agencies across 49 states which oversee large systems of public higher education.

Insight from higher education agencies comes at the same time that 80% of states have implemented attainment goals for their populations to get a type of postsecondary credential, reports Inside Higher Ed — signifying a disconnect between policymakers and industry leaders on affordability and feasible asks for institutions.

SHEEO's report thus calls on states to work with governors, policymakers, and higher education leaders to set realistic tuition and attainment goals, recommending that the state consider a balance between the cost of college and institutional revenue needs.

Dive Insight:

Lowering the cost of college has increasingly become a priority for states, recognizing the high cost of tuition, coupled with shorter, alternative credentialing options, makes public institutions less appealing to potential enrollees. But lowering tuition without the extra funds to offset revenue lost for institutions presents a daunting task for higher education leaders that are trying to maintain their bottom line. Moreover, it could hurt institutions' ability to offer financial aid packages to students that really do need lower tuition, as well as make it difficult to keep on high quality faculty. To manage these concerns, it's critical that higher education leaders work with state policymakers considering tuition affordability to outline practices and goals that are actually feasible and beneficial to all parties.