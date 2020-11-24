x
site logo
Brief

States should reject 'across-the-board' higher ed funding cuts: report

"Money" by Ervins Strauhmanis is licensed under CC BY 2.0

Author

By

Published

Nov. 24, 2020

Dive Brief:

  • State policymakers should not pursue proportional budget cuts to colleges and instead preserve money for institutions that assist populations most vulnerable during the pandemic: Black, Hispanic, Native American and low-income students, a new report urges

  • States should also protect their need-based financial aid programs, according to the research from the Lumina and Bill & Melinda Gates foundations.

  • Colleges are bracing for states to slash their funding as the coronavirus continues to spur global economic turmoil. 

Dive Insight:

The virus has ravaged local and state budgets. Estimates of how much the public health crisis will cost vary but are in the billions of dollars, the report notes. Moody's Analytics calculated a $500 billion shortfall among local and state governments over the next two years.

Past periods of economic contraction prompted people to enroll in college to sharpen their skills. However, undergraduate postsecondary enrollment has so far dropped year-over-year, according to preliminary data from the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center

Many colleges, then, are grappling with significant enrollment declines while state funding wanes. States may be tempted to institute "across-the-board" cuts to institutions in the name of fairness, but the report's authors argue this is the wrong approach. Instead, states should direct dollars to institutions enrolling the most vulnerable students, they note.

States should also examine their workforce needs and focus on programs that teach job skills. Indiana, despite higher education budget cuts, maintained its Next Level Jobs program, the report states. The program provides the state's residents with training in areas such as the health sciences and construction. 

Additionally, states should review their need-based aid financial aid initiatives and evaluate whether certain students, such as those who are part-time, transfers or nontraditional, have difficulty getting the money. Older students should have access to aid, the report notes.

States could also leverage federal relief. The Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, which President Donald Trump signed in March, sent $14 billion to the sector, about half of which went to colleges for emergency grants for students. Governors also received a total of $3 billion in discretionary funding, some of which went to higher ed.

States could continue access to emergency aid beyond the federal funding, the report states. A new relief bill will likely not materialize soon, as negotiations over more aid have largely halted.

Follow on Twitter

Filed Under: Higher Ed

Editors' picks

  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip

    Will federal relief for colleges come before more budget cuts do?

    With state revenues down and enrollment uncertain, institutions have few places to turn for the $120 billion industry groups say the sector needs.

    By Daniel C. Vock • Nov. 06, 2020
  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Permission granted by Henry Turner/Newton North High School
    Q&A

    Lessons in Leadership: What does it mean to view learning through an anti-racist lens?

    Boston area principal Henry Turner says conversations should be structured so students aren't overwhelmed, and transparency is key when incidents occur.

    By Roger Riddell • Oct. 20, 2020

    • Press Releases

    Discover announcements from companies in your industry.

    Learning Ally Announces First “Spotlight on Early Literacy” Virtual Conference with Special ...
    Press Release from
    Learning Ally
    The DePaul University Career Center has successfully partnered with Yellowdig to enhance the...
    Press Release from
    Yellowdig
    Study.com Survey Says...Students Show Strong Interest in Veterans Day, Seek More Education
    Press Release from Study.com
    CoderZ Contributes to the National Computer Science for All Movement, CSforALL Community Ann...
    Press Release from CoderZ
    View all | Post a press release
    Editors' picks
  • story image Explore the Trendline
    Image attribution tooltip
    ijeab/Getty Images Plus via Getty Images
    Trendline

    Hybrid Learning

    Some colleges are using a mix of in-person and remote instruction to continue classes amid the coronavirus pandemic.

    By Education Dive staff
  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Zino Bang. (2016). Retrieved from Pexels.

    7 charts that give a snapshot of college enrollment this fall

    Fewer students headed to college, but the trend and its impact vary. We've updated this post with new data from the National Student Clearinghouse.

    By Hallie Busta • Updated: Nov. 12, 2020
    • Latest in Higher Ed
  • Colleges are changing the status quo to make curriculum more inclusive
    By Kelly Field • Nov. 24, 2020
  • Several large universities plan to increase coronavirus testing in the spring
    By Natalie Schwartz • Nov. 24, 2020
  • States should reject 'across-the-board' higher ed funding cuts: report
    By Jeremy Bauer-Wolf • Nov. 24, 2020
    • Opinion
  • The Ed Dept's new Clery Act guide raises new questions
    By Melissa Carleton • Nov. 23, 2020
  • How colleges are reenrolling stopped-out students during the pandemic
    By Natalie Schwartz • Nov. 23, 2020
    • © 2020 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.