Students feel less safe when security cameras are in school buildings, survey says

A recent U.S. study of 54,000 middle and high school students in Maryland revealed that while security officers and cameras outside of a school building make them feel safer, cameras inside have the opposite effect, reports Reuters.

Interestingly, black students were less likely to be bothered by a preponderance of indoor school cameras. Experts speculate this finding may dovetail with the trend of black youth recording interactions.

With no solid research to support inside-school cameras protecting students from school shootings, administrators are advised to weigh the cost effectiveness of such "hard" measures with "soft" ones, such as investing in more student mental health supports.

With polls showing that parents worry whether their children are unsafe in school, the debate continues among school leaders as to the best mix of hard (security officers, cameras, and metal detectors) versus soft security measures, such as hiring more mental health professionals in schools. The public is in favor of more school security officers, but concerns abound that such officers tend to criminalize relatively minor infractions, such as talking back to teachers, especially among black and Hispanic students.