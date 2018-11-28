Students sue shuttered Mt. Ida College for not disclosing financial troubles

Dive Brief:

Two former students and one former prospective enrollee at the now-closed Mt. Ida College, in Newton, Massachusetts, have filed a class-action lawsuit against the college alleging officials knew as early as 2014 that it faced possible financial insolvency and didn't inform students of the situation, according to documents filed Monday in a U.S. District Court in Boston

The lawsuit also claims officials misrepresented the intent of a failed merger with nearby Lasell College as a way to strengthen both institutions, rather than to prevent Mt. Ida from closing, and that Mt. Ida gave sensitive student information to the University of Massachusetts System as part of a land sale.

The lawsuit claims the students lost credits, access to degrees and financial aid as a result of the college's "sudden" closure earlier this year, which they say left them with little time to "meaningfully consider" where to transfer.

Dive Insight:

Mt. Ida officials said in a statement that the allegations in the lawsuit are "meritless" and are based on "incorrect information published erroneously in old media stories and statements twisted out of context." It pledged to "vigorously" defend against the allegations in the suit.

In a statement announcing the plans to merge with Lasell, which is no longer available online but was quoted by Inside Higher Ed in February, leaders of the two institutions said "the goal of the union would be to create a more robust learning experience" that would capitalize on the "distinctiveness of the programs, curricula and experiences of each institution." They also said sharing resources and committing to keeping tuition costs down would help students from all financial backgrounds get a college degree.

Yet the merger's announcement, which came on a Sunday morning and included little information concerning the change, drew criticism and raised red flags, Inside Higher Ed reported.

A few weeks after the Lasell merger fell through, Mt. Ida announced plans to close and that its campus would be sold to the University of Massachusetts Amherst while its students were offered automatic enrollment at UMass Dartmouth as well as help transferring to the system's Boston, Lowell and Amherst campuses. The acquisition was announced in early April and the college officially closed in mid-May.

The Boston Globe reported Mt. Ida didn't do its due diligence around the closure, including informing the state higher education department as well as developing a plan for students to finish their degrees. There are also questions over why Mt. Ida rejected Lasell's deal, which had been modified due to Mt. Ida's debt levels, according to the Globe. State lawmakers probing Mt. Ida's closure cited "gaps in oversight" and a "major lack of communication" at "every phase of its decline," according to the Telegram & Gazette.

"We had a perfect storm of failures," Carmin Reiss, who was the chair of Mt. Ida's board, said during a state Senate committee hearing. "Did we go out and announce, 'Hello interested students: We're teetering on the brink of insolvency. But come on in.' We didn't do that. We believed we had a plan." Reiss is named in the lawsuit and those comments are cited.

Mt. Ida is one of more than a dozen small, private colleges to close in since 2016, according to a count kept by Education Dive. Other colleges to close this year include Oregon's Marylhurst University, which cited dwindling enrollment as a financial stressor leading to its closure, as well as Concordia College Alabama, where officials struggled to secure an investor to help it find its financial footing.

A Moody's Investor Services analysis published in July found that 11 small U.S. colleges closed in 2017, up from five in 2015 but not as many as the 15 it projected for the year. However, the credit rating service forecasts small college closures to climb, with 15 per year in 2019 or 2020 as workforce needs become more prominent and students and their families become more sensitive to college costs.