Study Guide: Attendance and chronic absenteeism during COVID-19

Tracking participation in remote learning remains a challenge, but these metrics are primed to evolve in a post-pandemic world.

Nov. 25, 2020

Among educators' greatest challenges with the pandemic-driven transition to remote learning is tracking attendance and participation. Doing so can be challenging in a virtual environment, particularly if learning is taking place asynchronously.

Attendance and chronic absenteeism rates are crucial accountability metrics that are once again being tracked following some initial lenience in the spring. And with some forms of online learning likely to remain in a post-coronavirus world, the way attendance is tracked could be primed for significant change.

To help you get up to speed on these challenges and some of the tactics school districts are coming up with to address them, we've compiled a selection of our coverage from this year to serve as a study guide.

Filed Under: K-12 Policy & Regulation

    Ed leaders say finances, politics remain hurdles in COVID-19 response

    An Ed Dive: K-12 survey finds administrators nationwide meeting essential needs, but fatigued by limited resources and inconsistent messaging.

    By Roger Riddell • Oct. 12, 2020
    3 colleges pause diversity efforts over Trump executive order

    The Labor Department released guidance on the directive, which bans training that discusses "divisive" concepts. One lobbying group asked it be rescinded. 

    By Jeremy Bauer-Wolf • Updated: Oct. 9, 2020

