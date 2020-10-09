x
Study Guide: IEPs and special education during COVID-19

Oct. 9, 2020

As the coronavirus pandemic set in during the spring and school districts scrambled to transition to remote learning models while also helping provide students' basic needs, continuing services for students with disabilities posed a particular challenge.

Under the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA), these students are guaranteed the right to a "free appropriate public education." Providing those services in remote environments for students with a vast range of special needs, however, is easier said than done. And doing so required many school districts to also rethink the individualized education program (IEP) arrangements negotiated by parents, special educators and administrators, as many required adjustments.

To help you get up to speed on these challenges, we've compiled a selection of our coverage from this year to serve as a study guide.

