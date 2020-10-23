x
Study Guide: Restraint, seclusion and ongoing efforts to rethink school discipline

In light of findings from the latest Civil Rights Data Collection release, we've gathered a selection of coverage to help you get up to speed.

"Principal's Office" by Eric E. Castro is licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0

Published

Oct. 23, 2020

The U.S. Department of Education's latest Civil Rights Data Collection release, covering the 2017-18 school year, showed 101,990 students nationwide were subjected to restraint or seclusion disciplinary practices that academic year. Of students restrained and secluded, 78% and 77%, respectively, were students with disabilities. 

The numbers were an increase from the 2015-16 national data set, which showed 71% of restrained students and 66% of secluded students had disabilities, highlighting the ongoing need to rethink and retool approaches to school discipline at large.

To help you get up to speed on these challenges, we've compiled a selection of our coverage from this year to serve as a study guide.

Filed Under: K-12 Policy & Regulation

