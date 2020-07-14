x
Summer Reading: Coronavirus and the future of assessment

fizkes via Getty Images

Published

July 14, 2020

Assessments were among the most notable elements of the educational status quo disrupted by the novel coronavirus pandemic. As schools transitioned to remote learning, the realization quickly set in that existing models would not work, and the federal government made waivers from assessment-based accountability metrics available to states.

With many districts nationwide planning to begin the school year remotely or in hybrid models that operate on staggered attendance schedules  and with some states pushing for waivers to be extended through the next school year — the environment is ripe to reevaluate and reimagine these practices.

To get you up to speed on current lines of thinking, we've gathered some of our recent coverage on assessment in the age of coronavirus below.

