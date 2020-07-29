x
Summer Reading: Coronavirus shutdowns heighten SEL, trauma-informed ed needs

Alex Jones| Unsplash

Published

July 29, 2020

As some districts plan to welcome students back to buildings on full or limited schedules in the coming weeks, many are weighing the additional supports students will need upon their return. Alongside expected learning loss, many will also require extra supports for social-emotional needs, having experienced the trauma of losing loved ones, family financial emergencies or unstable home environments.

To help you get up to speed on these concerns, we've gathered a selection of our recent coverage below.

