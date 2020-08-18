x
site logo

Summer Reading: Coronavirus weaves uncertainty in pre-K

Early childhood programs were particularly hard-hit by the coronavirus pandemic, from the immediacy of school closures to future state funding.

Courtesy of Allison Shelley/The Verbatim Agency for American Education: Images of Teachers and Students in Action

Published

Aug. 18, 2020

In a school year disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic, early childhood was particularly impacted. Forced to close their doors, preschool centers struggled to adapt and survive. And state budget cuts due to the recession exacerbated by the pandemic may also impact these programs for years to come.

Now, as many children prepare to start school for the first time, they'll be doing so without the physical school.

Online models are particularly difficult for the youngest students, who aren't typically inclined to sit still and focus for long periods of time. But reopening for face-to-face learning is also complicated, given that the youngest students aren't as likely to keep their hands to themselves or leave masks on. 

To help you get up to speed on the issues, we've gathered our recent coverage on coronavirus' impact on early childhood ed in one place.

Filed Under: K-12

Press Releases

Discover announcements from companies in your industry.

22 Edtech Products Awarded Research-Based Design Product Certification
Press Release from
Digital Promise
Wowzers Learning K-8 Online Math Program Releases New Features Effective for In-School and R...
Press Release from Wowzers Learning
Rosetta Stone Launches New Program Empowering Emergent Bilinguals in Grades K-6 to Acquire H...
Press Release from Rosetta Stone
University of Richmond Launches Two New Online Graduate Courses Featuring Discovery Educatio...
Press Release from Discovery Education
View all | Post a press release
© 2020 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.