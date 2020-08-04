x
Summer Reading: Curricular approaches adapt ahead of uncertain school year

lakshmiprasad S via Getty Images

Published

Aug. 4, 2020

Since adopting distance learning models at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in spring, school districts nationwide have adopted a variety of best practices to improve the experience and facilitate hybrid models as the nation continues to inch along the road forward.

It hasn't, however, been an easy transition.

The move to online happened practically overnight and required teachers and students alike to adjust to a learning approach they had little to no previous experience with. Lessons designed for the traditional classroom had to be adapted or reimagined all together.

To help you get up to speed on new approaches and best practices, we've gathered our recent coverage here for your convenience.

Filed Under: K-12 Policy & Regulation

