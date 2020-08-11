Summer Reading: How deep will learning losses be as students return?

Under normal circumstances, a new academic year would come with the some expectation of summer learning losses that would need to be addressed, particularly for low-income students less likely to have access to books, robust enrichment opportunities and other educational resources during the break.

This year, however, districts nationwide are expecting those losses to be compounded by school shutdowns during the spring due to coronavirus. While the majority of districts transitioned to a distance learning model, not every student had equal access to home internet or devices, the same level of parental support or stable home environments, putting them at a greater disadvantage.

To bring you up to speed on the issue, we've gathered our recent coverage on the "COVID slide" in one place.