Summer Reading: Maintaining connectivity and cybersecurity in remote learning

As the coronavirus pandemic shut schools down in spring and forced students and educators to adapt to an entirely new model of learning practically overnight, the issue of home connectivity stepped into the spotlight.

Lack of home internet or device access was a longstanding pain point as resources and assignments increasingly migrated to digital platforms over the past decade, feeding a phenomena commonly referred to as "the homework gap." In a tech-dependent distance learning environment, however, it became the issue in rural and urban areas.

Also a point of concern in this environment: Maintaining cybersecurity when everyone is accessing resources remotely, without the protection of firewalls and other measures in place on school networks.

To keep you abreast of these issues, we've gathered some of our recent coverage examining how administrators are addressing these concerns or continuing to work toward solutions.