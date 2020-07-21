x
site logo

Summer Reading: Maintaining connectivity and cybersecurity in remote learning

valentinrussanov via Getty Images

Published

July 21, 2020

As the coronavirus pandemic shut schools down in spring and forced students and educators to adapt to an entirely new model of learning practically overnight, the issue of home connectivity stepped into the spotlight.

Lack of home internet or device access was a longstanding pain point as resources and assignments increasingly migrated to digital platforms over the past decade, feeding a phenomena commonly referred to as "the homework gap." In a tech-dependent distance learning environment, however, it became the issue in rural and urban areas. 

Also a point of concern in this environment: Maintaining cybersecurity when everyone is accessing resources remotely, without the protection of firewalls and other measures in place on school networks.

To keep you abreast of these issues, we've gathered some of our recent coverage examining how administrators are addressing these concerns or continuing to work toward solutions.

Filed Under: K-12 Technology

Press Releases

Discover announcements from companies in your industry.

Rah Rah Secures $2.8M to Launch Community Engagement System for Higher Ed, Filling Critical ...
Press Release from
Rah Rah
Yellowdig raises $1.5 million in funding to elevate remote learning collaboration platform
Press Release from
Yellowdig
Digital Promise Launches Instructional Coaching Playbook
Press Release from
Digital Promise
Lexia Learning’s Literacy Suite Proven Strongly Effective Across Elementary and Secondary Gr...
Press Release from Lexia Learning
View all | Post a press release
© 2020 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.