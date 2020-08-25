Summer Reading: COVID-related exits, potential layoffs complicate K-12 jobs landscape

Returns to in-person school have left educators nationwide with difficult decisions regarding their futures in the profession.

With an estimated 24% of educators having a condition putting them at greater risk in the event of a coronavirus infection, the inherent risks of returning with varying degrees of safety measures in place between districts is expected to lead many at retirement age to exit the profession. Others are weighing similar decisions because they care for a vulnerable family member and don't want to risk exposing them.

This, however, is just one layer of the coronavirus pandemic's potential impact on the employment landscape for administrators, teachers and staff: A recession hastened by shutdowns is also expected to bring significant budget cuts, raising the potential for layoffs.

To help you get up to speed, we've gathered our recent reporting on these topics in one place.