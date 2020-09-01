x
Summer Reading: Season of protests fosters K-12 reflection

The image by Matt Hrkac is licensed under CC BY 2.0

Published

Sept. 1, 2020

In the wake of ongoing demonstrations that began this summer following the police-involved deaths of Minneapolis citizen George Floyd and other Black Americans, administrators have weighed approaches for how to best support students, teachers and staff alike. In many districts, they've also reconsidered the role of police in schools. And educators at all levels of school buildings and districts have examined lessons to reconsider how they might add more depth to teaching about issues of equity and race.

To help you get up to speed on these efforts, we've gathered our recent coverage in one place. 

