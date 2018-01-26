Support programs can help increase number of male Hispanic teachers in the classroom

Dive Brief:

With Hispanic students making up about a quarter of the nation’s student population, but only about 2% of its teaching workforce, Education Week explores the issue of developing talent pipelines to ensure that more Hispanic men pursue the teaching profession .

Programs such as the University of Colorado Denver’s NxtGEN Teacher Residency program and the Pathways2Teaching program help develop aspiring teachers and support them through the obstacles they may face on the way getting their teaching degree.

The importance of developing such pathways is increasing since the rapid growth in the number of Hispanic students is not keeping pace with the number of Hispanic teachers entering the profession.

Dive Insight:

Research indicates that the disparity between minority teachers and minority students negatively impacts academic performance, emphasizing the need for a diverse workforce. Students often learn better from someone they can relate to culturally and whom they see a role model for their own future path in life. This issue is particularly important because there are fewer K-12 Hispanic teachers than white or African-American teachers even though the Hispanic student population is growing at a faster rate. The need for more men in the teaching profession, especially in the elementary grades, is also well-documented.

With a limited pool of talent in these areas, high schools and colleges are looking at new ways to draw Hispanic men into the profession. Programs such as NxtGEN and Pathways2Teaching may be limited in scope, but these efforts can be duplicated or adapted to other parts of the country and are well-worth exploring. This issue is also important to schools that are seeing a greater need for Spanish-speaking educators to aid in the growing demand for bilingual education programs. Providing encouragement and support to Hispanic students who seem interested in pursuing a career in education can provide benefits to all students in the long run. A recent study also suggested that schools explore recruiting those who have worked in community organizations, such as summer camps and after-school programs.