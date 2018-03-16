SXSWedu 2018: Our recap of Austin's ed innovation extravaganza
We've rounded up all of our coverage of last week's show in one location for your convenience
With the beginning of March comes thoughts of spring — and, in education, SXSWedu. The education thought leadership and innovation gathering centered around Texas' Austin Convention Center seems a little bit bigger every year, so it can be difficult for even those able to make it to check out everything they wanted to see. Education Dive was on hand, however, checking out keynotes and panel sessions, in addition to speaking with administrators and other attendees.
For your convenience, we've compiled a complete list of our SXSWedu coverage below.
- SXSWedu panel tackles racial equity: 'Race impacts everybody': Educators agreed that providing perspective and understanding among students and educators alike is key.
- Stephenville ISD digital learning director stresses importance of pedagogy in 1:1: Brianna Hodges also says community partnerships were key to expanding web access in the rural Texas community.
- Assessments will be disrupted: Is a performance approach the future of testing? Discussion at SXSWedu 2018 focuses on push for new testing practices that allow multiple ways for students to demonstrate what they know and can do.
- Day 3 at SXSWedu 2018: Media literacy not enough, school-to-prison pipeline disruption: Educators discussed learning games and a student-centered approach in Texas on the third day of the conference.
- Day 2 at SXSWedu 2018: Paul Quinn College's turnaround, data interoperability and learning science: Students shared their experiences with mindfulness and more as the conference rolled into its second day.
- Day one at SXSWedu 2018: Educators share their stories, talk innovative school design: The first day of Austin's annual education innovation conference kicked off with conversations about equity and a new effort to help homeless students.
