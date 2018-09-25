Teachers find extra income virtually tutoring Chinese students — but should they have to?

Dive Brief:

As teachers look for job options to supplement their salaries, some are joining the ranks of the more than 60,000 American and Canadian tutors who work for VIPKid, an online English-tutoring company based in China and serving Chinese students, Education Week reports.

Working at VIPKid pays between $14 and $22 an hour but can be done from home with an Internet connection. However, these jobs often require that teachers get up very early and put in a few tutoring sessions before they arrive in the classroom for their full-time jobs.

Though there have been some instances of racial comments by Asian students directed at black tutors, most teachers find that the job offers flexibility around school schedules and uses skills they already possess. In fact, some are leaving teaching in public schools because they feel they make more money with online tutoring.

Dive Insight:

In July 2017, the U.S. Department of Labor reported that 7.6 million American workers were holding multiple jobs, up from 7.4 million the previous July. These figures are the highest seen in 20 years, Business Insider reported. These figures indicate that many Americans, who work more than residents of any other nation, are finding it necessary to hold at least two jobs to make ends meet.

According to a survey conducted by the Brookings Institution, teachers are about 30% more likely than non-teachers to work a second job. The survey also discovered several other interesting facts. For instance, elementary school teachers are only slightly more likely to hold a second job while those at the secondary level are much more likely. Male teachers are also more likely to hold a second job. In fact, about 20% of male teachers do. However, this difference may be accounted for by the fact that more female teachers are primary caregivers for their own children.

Some people see the ability to work a second job as an advantage. During the summer months, most teachers take on additional work to supplement income. According to a survey of teachers conduct by the U.S. Department of Education during the 2015-16 school year, 18% of teachers worked jobs outside of school hours, allowing them to supplement an average full-time teacher salary of $55,100 by another $5,100 a year, The Associated Press reports. However, others are concerned that working second jobs are over-taxing teachers who already work long, stressful days. The need for second jobs is also one reason teacher protests are increasing, some speculate.