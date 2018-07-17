The 4 marks of a school with an inquiry-based model

Lastly, structure exists, but learning isn’t standardized. Although students are often exploring different topics of their choosing, they're all operating within a common unified structure.

Among education buzzwords of the moment are project-based learning, design thinking, and genius hour. These pedagogies have one primary thing in common — they're all student-centered variations on "inquiry-based learning."

So what can administrators, called upon to take on the mantle of instructional leaders, do to support their teachers in this era of student-centered learning? For starters, they can create a culture of learning and provide feedback to teachers. Administrators are also recognizing that classrooms are more active, and perhaps noisier, than they used to be.

School leaders can incorporate inquiry-based practices into professional development programs and staff meetings. Exploring values (perhaps by having teachers reflect on the parts of a unit that led to fear, joy or frustration, to illuminate what matters to them) and providing teachers flexibility with classroom social-emotional learning activities can go a long way. Allotting time during the school day for teachers to observe other classes and strategize with peers can result in content-centric lessons and projects that are woven into SEL.

Principals can also create protocols for teachers to use that will help their students reflect on how they feel about what they're learning. These might be as simple as a set of stickers with icons representing positive feelings, that can serve as strategically-placed reminders to implement a related behavior. Another example is collaborative conversations, during which students discuss steps surrounding a lesson and respond to each other's questions about the task at hand.