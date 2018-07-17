The digitization of the classroom

The rise of digitalization in schools across the world means that ‘traditional’ teaching is evolving, and technologies are taking over classrooms. Consistently engaging students is a challenging task for even the most experienced educators, and there is now a plethora of different technologies assisting learning. But, to what extent can technology assist teachers in enhancing learning environments and keeping their students engaged?

The digital revolution in the education sphere means students have access to the best resources at the click of a button in any remote location. In this current digital climate, technology takes the front seat, and the education sector is by no means behind.

Visualizing active learning processes

Japan may be leading the way in the digital classroom arena, as the University of Tokyo and Fujitsu are currently trialing a yearlong project that is testing the impact of a fully digital classroom. Based on research around collaborative learning, in which groups work together to solve a problem, the aim is to visualize students learning using Creative Digital Space User-Interface technology (UI). The technology uses projectors and cameras to digitalize an entire room and record a student’s actions when using virtual screens, digital pens and smart devices. Watch this space!

VR and AR driving immersive learning

Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality have revolutionized modern society, in how we work, learn and play. The power and potential of VR and AR in education are untold and can offer unparalleled immersive experiences. The ability to recreate working environments, experiences and ‘hands-on’ learning, means students will have access to resources that may have been previously inaccessible. Lecturers in Hong Kong have already paved the way, offering students access to highly stimulating and realistic situations, enhancing and transforming online education. Virtual technologies can now combine the best aspects of both classroom and online learning in one single platform.

Big Data streamlining the student experience

Above all, the student learning experience should be at the forefront of any educational technology, and although big data is in no way a new phenomenon, the way in which data can be analyzed and applied will change dramatically in the future. Eliminating subjective perceptions, highlighting emerging trends and the personalization of content will significantly enhance the future of online learning.

Using data to personalize and streamline learning can significantly enhance student outcomes. Platforms such as Khan Academy can be used by teachers, students and parents to modify tutorials and specifically recommend videos and exercises based on a student’s ability. This allows teachers to monitor progress over time using real data and even allows students to set their own goals with immediate feedback from their teachers and parents.

It’s clear that the education paradigm is shifting and evolving with new innovations, research and development changing the way in which we teach and learn for the better. A Master of Education at Southern Cross University is delivered entirely online and offers two specializations; Educational Leadership and Educational Wellbeing. The course is designed to bring positive change to the education system and drive leadership to improve education outcomes with confidence.