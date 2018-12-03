The K-12 Education Dive Awards for 2018

Superintendent of the Year Mary Sieu, ABC Unified School District In a year of teacher unrest, Sieu values her partnership with union leaders to address challenges facing the Los Angeles-area district. See the full story

Principal of the Year Hamish Brewer, Fred Lynn Middle School There's more than meets the eye to the unconventional approach this tattooed, skateboarding principal is taking to turn around schools in Virginia. See the full story

District of the Year New Orleans' public schools Some 13 years after Hurricane Katrina, that devastating tragedy has had a massive silver lining for the city’s educational system. See the full story

Disruptor of the Year Striking teachers in West Virginia A February walkout over pay and benefits sparked an ongoing movement with significant public support nationwide. See the full story