Dive Awards

The K-12 Education Dive Awards for 2018

This year's awards recognize the industry’s top disruptors and innovators. These administrators, districts and trends are transforming the industry and shaping the future.

Author

By Education Dive: K-12 Team

Published

Dec. 3, 2018

Superintendent of the Year

 

Mary Sieu, ABC Unified School District

In a year of teacher unrest, Sieu values her partnership with union leaders to address challenges facing the Los Angeles-area district.

See the full story

Principal of the Year

 

Hamish Brewer, Fred Lynn Middle School

There's more than meets the eye to the unconventional approach this tattooed, skateboarding principal is taking to turn around schools in Virginia.

See the full story

District of the Year

 

New Orleans' public schools

Some 13 years after Hurricane Katrina, that devastating tragedy has had a massive silver lining for the city’s educational system.

See the full story

Disruptor of the Year

 

Striking teachers in West Virginia

A February walkout over pay and benefits sparked an ongoing movement with significant public support nationwide.

See the full story

Partnership of the Year

 

P-TECH

P-TECH represents a response to recommendations for more education-industry partnerships and ensures that more students leave high school with college credit.

See the full story

Looking for the Higher Ed Dive Awards? Click here.

Filed Under: K-12 Technology Policy & Regulation Curriculum