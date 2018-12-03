The K-12 Education Dive Awards for 2018
This year's awards recognize the industry’s top disruptors and innovators. These administrators, districts and trends are transforming the industry and shaping the future.
Superintendent of the Year
In a year of teacher unrest, Sieu values her partnership with union leaders to address challenges facing the Los Angeles-area district.
Principal of the Year
There's more than meets the eye to the unconventional approach this tattooed, skateboarding principal is taking to turn around schools in Virginia.
District of the Year
Some 13 years after Hurricane Katrina, that devastating tragedy has had a massive silver lining for the city’s educational system.
Disruptor of the Year
A February walkout over pay and benefits sparked an ongoing movement with significant public support nationwide.
Partnership of the Year
P-TECH represents a response to recommendations for more education-industry partnerships and ensures that more students leave high school with college credit.
Looking for the Higher Ed Dive Awards? Click here.