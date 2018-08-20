The right PD can be a game changer for educational equity

Dive Brief:

The North Clackamas School District in Oregon has seen an 18% increase in its graduation rate, effectively closing the gap between white students and students of color. In 2011, that gap seemed unbridgeable: 45% between black and white students; 33% between Hispanic and white, notes District Administration

The superintendent, who was lauded as 2017's National School Superintendent of the Year, credits the turnaround to a successful professional development (PD) program: Coaching for Education Equity, offered by the nonprofit Oregon Center for Educational Equity. The five-day retreat became mandatory for district leaders six years ago. The cost is covered by the district's PD budget.

The participants, through dialogue, introspection and role-playing, were able to see race, gender, sexual orientation, poverty, and other equity issues through a new lens. Equity, though, is a complex goal, and efforts must be continuous, not relegated to a one-off program, however effective, the article says.

Dive Insight:

Equity has become a top priority in education, along with social-emotional learning . The two also seem to dovetail. With civil discourse and respect for others' ideas noticeably lacking of late, the importance of equity and SEL skills, such as like empathy, collaboration and critical thinking, have come to the forefront and lay the groundwork for success in the workplace as well as day-to-day personal interactions.

Eventually, as education leaders participate in equity-centric PD programs and become enlightened and more self-aware, they're inspired to tackle equity-related school issues, such as curriculum, discipline, attendance and hiring practices. Some PD opportunities for teachers focus on project-based learning, a hands-on approach that can facilitate success for students with a different learning style than what’s typical for the classroom. When those projects are culturally responsive, incorporating students' culture, family and environment, it's even better, encouraging mutual respect throughout the community.

PD for the purpose of increasing educational equity isn't one-size-fits-all, though. Different schools, and even different educators within a school, may need personalized PD. That can come in the form of one-on-one instructional coaching or online modules. A detailed needs assessment within a district can be the first step. Educational equity is best looked at as a framework to support everything a school does.