These trends shaped higher ed in 2019

Editor's note: A version of this list was published in Education Dive: Higher Ed's daily newsletter on Dec. 30, 2019. Sign up here.

Several of our most popular stories last year showed how colleges are changing their approaches to a common and long-standing problem: how to recruit and retain more students.

Those strategies include pointing out where the skills learned in the classroom overlap with those needed in the workforce as well as creating so-called "guided pathways" that help students identify and reach their career goals.

Some institutions, particularly community colleges, are partnering with technology-centric employers to design curriculum tailored to workforce needs. And small liberal arts schools are overhauling their student experience in a quest for long-term viability.

In doing so, college leaders hope to show students how their investment in postsecondary education will pay off after graduation.

Those weren't the only trends this year. Colleges asked for more flexibility from the companies they partner with to offer online programs. A growing number of institutions are questioning the need for standardized tests as admissions requirements. And closures and consolidation continue to affect the sector, particularly small and heavily tuition-dependent institutions.

We'd like to hear from you: What challenges or opportunities do you think will define higher ed in 2020? Let us know.