Tracker: College and university closings and consolidation

We're keeping track of major college and university closings, mergers, acquisitions and other consolidation from 2016 to the present. Did we miss something? Let us know by using this form. Read our ongoing analysis of the list.

Institution Region Year Type Status Deal Dive Insight Abbington Memorial Hospital Dixon School of Nursing Northeast 2017 Private Nonprofit Closed Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College South 2017 Public Nonprofit Merged (Bainbridge State College) Alabama Southern Community College South 2016 Public Nonprofit Merged (Faulkner State CC and Jefferson Davis CC) Allied American University National 2016 Private For-profit Closed Altierus Career Colleges* National 2017 Private For-profit Closed American Health Institute South 2016 Private Nonprofit Closed American Jewish University (undergraduate program) South 2018 Private Nonprofit Closed American School of Technology Midwest 2016 Private For-profit Closed Argosy University* National 2018 Private Nonprofit Closed Armstrong State University South 2017 Public Nonprofit Merged (Georgia Southern University) Ashford University National 2018 Private For-profit Merged (University of the Rockies) Atlantic Union College Northeast 2018 Private Nonprofit Closed Atonelli Medical and Professional Institute Northeast 2017 Private For-profit Closed Bainbridge State College South 2017 Public Nonprofit Merged (Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College) Berklee College of Music Northeast 2016 Private Nonprofit Merged (The Boston Conservatory) Boston University* Northeast 2018 Private Nonprofit Merged (Wheelock University) Bramson ORT College Northeast 2017 Private Nonprofit Closed Briarcliffe College Northeast 2018 Private For-profit Closed Bridgeport Hospital School of Nursing Northeast 2017 Private Nonprofit Consolidated (Bridgeport University) Brooks Institute West 2016 Private For-profit Closed Brown Mackie College* National 2016 Private For-profit Closed Burlington College Northeast 2016 Private Nonprofit Closed Cambria-Rowe Business College Northeast 2016 Private For-profit Closed Cameron College South 2018 Private For-profit Closed Capella University National 2018 Private For-profit Merged (Strayer University) Read more Career Point College South 2016 Private For-profit Closed Carousel Beauty College & The Spa Institute Midwest 2016 Private For-profit Closed Charlotte School of Law South 2017 Private For-profit Closed Chicago ORT Technical Institute Midwest 2017 Private Nonprofit Closed Clarkson University Northeast 2016 Private Nonprofit Merged (Union Graduate College) Coleman University West 2018 Private Nonprofit Closed Colorado Heights University West 2017 Private Nonprofit Closed Comanche Nation College South 2017 N/A - Closed Concordia College Alabama (HBCU) South 2018 Private Nonprofit Closed Crossroads College Midwest 2016 Private Nonprofit Closed Cumberland County College Northeast TBD Public Nonprofit Merged (Rowan College) Daniel Webster College (ITT-owned) Northeast 2017 Private For-profit Closed Digital Media Arts College South 2017 Private For-profit Acquired (Lynn University) Dowling College Northeast 2016 Private Nonprofit Closed DuBois Business College Northeast 2016 Private For-profit Closed Duluth Business University Midwest 2018 Private For-profit Closed Episcopal Divinity School Northeast 2017 Private Nonprofit Closed, then affiliated (Union Theological Seminary) Faulkner State Community College South 2017 Public Nonprofit Merged (Alabama Southern CC and Jefferson Davis Cc) Ferrara's Beauty School Northeast 2018 Private For-profit Closed Fremont College* (Los Angeles campus) West 2017 Private For-profit Closed Gallipolis Career College Midwest 2017 Private For-profit Closed Georgia Perimeter College South 2016 Public Nonprofit Merged (Georgia State University) Georgia Southern University South 2017 Public Nonprofit Merged (Armstrong State University) Georgia State University South 2016 Public Nonprofit Merged (Georgia Perimeter College) Globe Institute of Technology Northeast 2016 Private For-profit Closed Globe University/Minnesota School of Business Midwest 2016 Private For-profit Closed Golden State College of Court Reporting and Captioning West 2018 Private For-profit Closed Grace University Midwest 2018 Private Nonprofit Closed Graham Webb International Academy of Hair South 2018 Private For-profit Closed Harrison College Midwest, South 2018 Private For-profit Closed Heritage College National 2016 Private For-profit Closed Hickey College Midwest 2018 Private For-profit Closed Read more Hope International University West 2016 Private Nonprofit Merged (Nebraska Christian College) Indiana Tech Law School* Midwest 2017 Private Nonprofit Closed International Career Development Center (ICDC) College West 2016 Private For-profit Closed ITT Technical College National 2016 Private For-profit Closed Read more Jefferson Davis Community College South 2016 Public Nonprofit Merged (Faulkner State CC and Alabama Southern CC) John Marshall Law School* Savannah Law School South 2018 Private For-profit Closed John Wesley College South 2018 Private Nonprofit Merged (Piedmont International University) Johnson State College Northeast 2018 Public Nonprofit Merged (Lyndon State College) Jones College South 2017 Private Nonprofit Closed Kaplan University National 2018 Private For-profit Acquired (Purdue University) Read more Kendall College Midwest 2018 Private For-profit Acquired (National Louis University, nonprofit) Keystone Technical Institute Northeast 2017 Private For-profit Closed Killian Community College Midwest 2016 Private Nonprofit Closed King's College South 2018 Private For-profit Closed Le Cordon Bleu Colleges of Culinary Art National 2017 Private For-profit Closed Lydonville State College Northeast 2018 Public Nonprofit Merged (Johnson State College) Maine College of Art Northeast 2016 Private Nonprofit Merged (Salt Institute of Documentary Studies) Marinello Schools of Beauty National 2016 Private For-profit Closed Marygrove College (undergraduate program)* Midwest 2018 Private Nonprofit Closed Marylhurst University West 2018 Private Nonprofit Closed Mattia College South 2016 Private For-profit Closed McCann School of Business & Technology* Northeast, South 2018 Private For-profit Closed McNally Smith College of Music Midwest 2017 Private For-profit Closed Medtech Colleges/Institutes* South 2016 Private For-profit Closed Memphis College of Art South TBD Private Nonprofit Closed Mercy College of Ohio Midwest TBD Private Nonprofit Acquired (Bowling Green State University) Miller-Motte Technical College* South 2017, 2018 Private For-profit Closed Missouri College Midwest 2016 Private For-profit Closed Morthland College Midwest 2018 Private Nonprofit Closed Mr. Bella's School of Cosmetology Midwest 2018 Private For-profit Closed Mt. Ida College Northeast 2018 Private Nonprofit Acquired (University of Massachusetts Dartmouth) Nebraska Christian College Midwest 2016 Private Nonprofit Merged (Hope International University) New England College Northeast TBD Private Nonprofit Merged (New Hampshire Institute of Art) New England Institute of Art Northeast 2017 Private For-profit Closed New Hampshire Institute of Art Northeast TBD Private Nonprofit Merged (New Engladn College) Northcentral University National TBD Private For-profit Acquired (National University System) O'More College of Design South TBD Private Nonprofit Acquired (Belmont University) Oregon College of Art and Craft West TBD Private Nonprofit Merged (Pacific Northwest College of Art) Pacific Northwest College of Art West TBD Private Nonprofit Merged (Oregon College of Art and Craft) Parker West Barber School South 2016 Private For-profit Closed Philadelphia University Northeast 2017 Private Nonprofit Merged (Thomas Jefferson University) Piedmont International University South 2017 Private Nonprofit Merged (Southeastern Bible College) Piedmont International University South 2018 Private Nonprofit Merged (John Wesley University) Radians College* Midwest 2016 Private For-profit Closed Regency Beauty Institute National 2016 Private For-profit Closed Ridley-Lowell Business and Technical Institute Northeast 2018 Private For-profit Closed Rowan College at Gloucester County Northeast TBD Public Nonprofit Merged (Cumberland County College) Sage College West 2016 Private For-profit Closed Saint Joseph's College Midwest 2017 Private Nonprofit Closed Salt Institute of Documentary Studies Northeast 2016 Private Nonprofit Merged (Maine College of Art) School of the Museum of Fine Arts Northeast 2016 Private Nonprofit Acquired (Tufts University) Shepherd University West 2017 Private Nonprofit Closed Shimer College Midwest 2017 Private Nonprofit Acquired (North Central College) South University* Midwest, South 2018 Private Nonprofit Closed Southeastern Bible College South 2017 Private Nonprofit Merged (Piedmont International University) St. Catharine College South 2016 Private Nonprofit Closed St. Gregory's University South 2017 Private Nonprofit Closed St. Vincent's College Northeast 2018 Private Nonprofit Acquired (Sacred Heart University) Star Career Academy Northeast 2016 Private For-profit Closed Strayer University National 2018 Private For-profit Merged (Capella University) Read more The Art Institutes* National 2018 Private Nonprofit Closed The Boston Conservatory Northeast 2016 Private Nonprofit Merged (Berklee College of Music) The Robert B. Miller College Midwest 2016 Private Nonprofit Closed Thomas Jefferson University Northeast 2017 Private Nonprofit Merged (Philadelphia University) Trinity Lutheran College West 2016 Private Nonprofit Closed Trumbull Business College Midwest 2017 Private For-profit Closed Tuscon College West 2017 Private For-profit Closed Union Graduate College Northeast 2016 Private Nonprofit Merged (Clarkson University) University of the Rockies West 2018 Private For-profit Merged (Ashford University) University of Wisconsin Baraboo/Sauk County Midwest TBD Public Nonprofit Absorbed (University of Wisconsin Platteville) University of Wisconsin-Barron County Midwest TBD Public Nonprofit Absorbed (University of Wisconsin Eau Claire) University of Wisconsin-Fond du Lac Midwest TBD Public Nonprofit Absorbed (University of Wisconsin Oshkosh) University of Wisconsin-Fox Valley Midwest TBD Public Nonprofit Absorbed (University of Wisconsin Oshkosh) University of Wisconsin-Marathon County Midwest TBD Public Nonprofit Absorbed (University of Wisconsin Steves Point) University of Wisconsin-Marshfield Midwest TBD Public Nonprofit Absorbed (University of Wisconsin Steves Point) University of Wisconsin-Richland Midwest TBD Public Nonprofit Absorbed (University of Wisconsin Platteville) University of Wisconsin-Rock County Midwest TBD Public Nonprofit Absorbed (University of Wisconsin Whitewater) University of Wisconsin-Washington County Midwest TBD Public Nonprofit Absorbed (University of Wisconsin Milwaukee) University of Wisconsin-Waukesha Midwest TBD Public Nonprofit Absorbed (University of Wisconsin Milwaukee) Utica School of Commerce Northeast 2016 Private For-profit Closed Vantage College South 2017 Private For-profit Closed Vatterott College* Midwest, South 2018 Private For-profit Closed Virginia College* South 2019 Private For-profit Closed Wentworth Military Academy Midwest 2017 Private Nonprofit Closed West Virginia Business College South 2017 Private For-profit Closed Westech College West 2017 Private For-profit Closed Westwood College National 2016 Private For-profit Closed Wheelock College Northeast 2018 Private Nonprofit Merged (Boston University, Boston University School of Education) Whittier College* Law School West TBD Private Nonprofit Closed Wichita Area Technical College Midwest 2018 Public Nonprofit Affiliated (Wichita State University) Wood Tobe-Coburn School Northeast 2017 Private For-profit Closed Wright Career College Midwest, South 2016 Private Nonprofit Closed WyoTech National 2017 Private For-profit Closed

*Campus(es) or college program.

Institutions included on this list had one or more campus close during the period. We did not consider satellite campuses.

