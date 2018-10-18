Tracker: College and university closings and consolidation
We're keeping track of major college and university closings, mergers, acquisitions and other consolidation from 2016 to the present. Did we miss something? Let us know by using this form. Read our ongoing analysis of the list.
|Institution
|Region
|Year
|Type
|Status
|Deal
|Dive Insight
|Abbington Memorial Hospital Dixon School of Nursing
|Northeast
|2017
|Private
|Nonprofit
|Closed
|Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College
|South
|2017
|Public
|Nonprofit
|Merged (Bainbridge State College)
|Alabama Southern Community College
|South
|2016
|Public
|Nonprofit
|Merged (Faulkner State CC and Jefferson Davis CC)
|Allied American University
|National
|2016
|Private
|For-profit
|Closed
|Altierus Career Colleges*
|National
|2017
|Private
|For-profit
|Closed
|American Health Institute
|South
|2016
|Private
|Nonprofit
|Closed
|American Jewish University (undergraduate program)
|South
|2018
|Private
|Nonprofit
|Closed
|American School of Technology
|Midwest
|2016
|Private
|For-profit
|Closed
|Argosy University*
|National
|2018
|Private
|Nonprofit
|Closed
|Armstrong State University
|South
|2017
|Public
|Nonprofit
|Merged (Georgia Southern University)
|Ashford University
|National
|2018
|Private
|For-profit
|Merged (University of the Rockies)
|Atlantic Union College
|Northeast
|2018
|Private
|Nonprofit
|Closed
|Atonelli Medical and Professional Institute
|Northeast
|2017
|Private
|For-profit
|Closed
|Bainbridge State College
|South
|2017
|Public
|Nonprofit
|Merged (Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College)
|Berklee College of Music
|Northeast
|2016
|Private
|Nonprofit
|Merged (The Boston Conservatory)
|Boston University*
|Northeast
|2018
|Private
|Nonprofit
|Merged (Wheelock University)
|Bramson ORT College
|Northeast
|2017
|Private
|Nonprofit
|Closed
|Briarcliffe College
|Northeast
|2018
|Private
|For-profit
|Closed
|Bridgeport Hospital School of Nursing
|Northeast
|2017
|Private
|Nonprofit
|Consolidated (Bridgeport University)
|Brooks Institute
|West
|2016
|Private
|For-profit
|Closed
|Brown Mackie College*
|National
|2016
|Private
|For-profit
|Closed
|Burlington College
|Northeast
|2016
|Private
|Nonprofit
|Closed
|Cambria-Rowe Business College
|Northeast
|2016
|Private
|For-profit
|Closed
|Cameron College
|South
|2018
|Private
|For-profit
|Closed
|Capella University
|National
|2018
|Private
|For-profit
|Merged (Strayer University)
|Read more
|Career Point College
|South
|2016
|Private
|For-profit
|Closed
|Carousel Beauty College & The Spa Institute
|Midwest
|2016
|Private
|For-profit
|Closed
|Charlotte School of Law
|South
|2017
|Private
|For-profit
|Closed
|Chicago ORT Technical Institute
|Midwest
|2017
|Private
|Nonprofit
|Closed
|Clarkson University
|Northeast
|2016
|Private
|Nonprofit
|Merged (Union Graduate College)
|Coleman University
|West
|2018
|Private
|Nonprofit
|Closed
|Colorado Heights University
|West
|2017
|Private
|Nonprofit
|Closed
|Comanche Nation College
|South
|2017
|N/A
|-
|Closed
|Concordia College Alabama (HBCU)
|South
|2018
|Private
|Nonprofit
|Closed
|Crossroads College
|Midwest
|2016
|Private
|Nonprofit
|Closed
|Cumberland County College
|Northeast
|TBD
|Public
|Nonprofit
|Merged (Rowan College)
|Daniel Webster College (ITT-owned)
|Northeast
|2017
|Private
|For-profit
|Closed
|Digital Media Arts College
|South
|2017
|Private
|For-profit
|Acquired (Lynn University)
|Dowling College
|Northeast
|2016
|Private
|Nonprofit
|Closed
|DuBois Business College
|Northeast
|2016
|Private
|For-profit
|Closed
|Duluth Business University
|Midwest
|2018
|Private
|For-profit
|Closed
|Episcopal Divinity School
|Northeast
|2017
|Private
|Nonprofit
|Closed, then affiliated (Union Theological Seminary)
|Faulkner State Community College
|South
|2017
|Public
|Nonprofit
|Merged (Alabama Southern CC and Jefferson Davis Cc)
|Ferrara's Beauty School
|Northeast
|2018
|Private
|For-profit
|Closed
|Fremont College* (Los Angeles campus)
|West
|2017
|Private
|For-profit
|Closed
|Gallipolis Career College
|Midwest
|2017
|Private
|For-profit
|Closed
|Georgia Perimeter College
|South
|2016
|Public
|Nonprofit
|Merged (Georgia State University)
|Georgia Southern University
|South
|2017
|Public
|Nonprofit
|Merged (Armstrong State University)
|Georgia State University
|South
|2016
|Public
|Nonprofit
|Merged (Georgia Perimeter College)
|Globe Institute of Technology
|Northeast
|2016
|Private
|For-profit
|Closed
|Globe University/Minnesota School of Business
|Midwest
|2016
|Private
|For-profit
|Closed
|Golden State College of Court Reporting and Captioning
|West
|2018
|Private
|For-profit
|Closed
|Grace University
|Midwest
|2018
|Private
|Nonprofit
|Closed
|Graham Webb International Academy of Hair
|South
|2018
|Private
|For-profit
|Closed
|Harrison College
|Midwest, South
|2018
|Private
|For-profit
|Closed
|Heritage College
|National
|2016
|Private
|For-profit
|Closed
|Hickey College
|Midwest
|2018
|Private
|For-profit
|Closed
|Read more
|Hope International University
|West
|2016
|Private
|Nonprofit
|Merged (Nebraska Christian College)
|Indiana Tech Law School*
|Midwest
|2017
|Private
|Nonprofit
|Closed
|International Career Development Center (ICDC) College
|West
|2016
|Private
|For-profit
|Closed
|ITT Technical College
|National
|2016
|Private
|For-profit
|Closed
|Read more
|Jefferson Davis Community College
|South
|2016
|Public
|Nonprofit
|Merged (Faulkner State CC and Alabama Southern CC)
|John Marshall Law School* Savannah Law School
|South
|2018
|Private
|For-profit
|Closed
|John Wesley College
|South
|2018
|Private
|Nonprofit
|Merged (Piedmont International University)
|Johnson State College
|Northeast
|2018
|Public
|Nonprofit
|Merged (Lyndon State College)
|Jones College
|South
|2017
|Private
|Nonprofit
|Closed
|Kaplan University
|National
|2018
|Private
|For-profit
|Acquired (Purdue University)
|Read more
|Kendall College
|Midwest
|2018
|Private
|For-profit
|Acquired (National Louis University, nonprofit)
|Keystone Technical Institute
|Northeast
|2017
|Private
|For-profit
|Closed
|Killian Community College
|Midwest
|2016
|Private
|Nonprofit
|Closed
|King's College
|South
|2018
|Private
|For-profit
|Closed
|Le Cordon Bleu Colleges of Culinary Art
|National
|2017
|Private
|For-profit
|Closed
|Lydonville State College
|Northeast
|2018
|Public
|Nonprofit
|Merged (Johnson State College)
|Maine College of Art
|Northeast
|2016
|Private
|Nonprofit
|Merged (Salt Institute of Documentary Studies)
|Marinello Schools of Beauty
|National
|2016
|Private
|For-profit
|Closed
|Marygrove College (undergraduate program)*
|Midwest
|2018
|Private
|Nonprofit
|Closed
|Marylhurst University
|West
|2018
|Private
|Nonprofit
|Closed
|Mattia College
|South
|2016
|Private
|For-profit
|Closed
|McCann School of Business & Technology*
|Northeast, South
|2018
|Private
|For-profit
|Closed
|McNally Smith College of Music
|Midwest
|2017
|Private
|For-profit
|Closed
|Medtech Colleges/Institutes*
|South
|2016
|Private
|For-profit
|Closed
|Memphis College of Art
|South
|TBD
|Private
|Nonprofit
|Closed
|Mercy College of Ohio
|Midwest
|TBD
|Private
|Nonprofit
|Acquired (Bowling Green State University)
|Miller-Motte Technical College*
|South
|2017, 2018
|Private
|For-profit
|Closed
|Missouri College
|Midwest
|2016
|Private
|For-profit
|Closed
|Morthland College
|Midwest
|2018
|Private
|Nonprofit
|Closed
|Mr. Bella's School of Cosmetology
|Midwest
|2018
|Private
|For-profit
|Closed
|Mt. Ida College
|Northeast
|2018
|Private
|Nonprofit
|Acquired (University of Massachusetts Dartmouth)
|Nebraska Christian College
|Midwest
|2016
|Private
|Nonprofit
|Merged (Hope International University)
|New England College
|Northeast
|TBD
|Private
|Nonprofit
|Merged (New Hampshire Institute of Art)
|New England Institute of Art
|Northeast
|2017
|Private
|For-profit
|Closed
|New Hampshire Institute of Art
|Northeast
|TBD
|Private
|Nonprofit
|Merged (New Engladn College)
|Northcentral University
|National
|TBD
|Private
|For-profit
|Acquired (National University System)
|O'More College of Design
|South
|TBD
|Private
|Nonprofit
|Acquired (Belmont University)
|Oregon College of Art and Craft
|West
|TBD
|Private
|Nonprofit
|Merged (Pacific Northwest College of Art)
|Pacific Northwest College of Art
|West
|TBD
|Private
|Nonprofit
|Merged (Oregon College of Art and Craft)
|Parker West Barber School
|South
|2016
|Private
|For-profit
|Closed
|Philadelphia University
|Northeast
|2017
|Private
|Nonprofit
|Merged (Thomas Jefferson University)
|Piedmont International University
|South
|2017
|Private
|Nonprofit
|Merged (Southeastern Bible College)
|Piedmont International University
|South
|2018
|Private
|Nonprofit
|Merged (John Wesley University)
|Radians College*
|Midwest
|2016
|Private
|For-profit
|Closed
|Regency Beauty Institute
|National
|2016
|Private
|For-profit
|Closed
|Ridley-Lowell Business and Technical Institute
|Northeast
|2018
|Private
|For-profit
|Closed
|Rowan College at Gloucester County
|Northeast
|TBD
|Public
|Nonprofit
|Merged (Cumberland County College)
|Sage College
|West
|2016
|Private
|For-profit
|Closed
|Saint Joseph's College
|Midwest
|2017
|Private
|Nonprofit
|Closed
|Salt Institute of Documentary Studies
|Northeast
|2016
|Private
|Nonprofit
|Merged (Maine College of Art)
|School of the Museum of Fine Arts
|Northeast
|2016
|Private
|Nonprofit
|Acquired (Tufts University)
|Shepherd University
|West
|2017
|Private
|Nonprofit
|Closed
|Shimer College
|Midwest
|2017
|Private
|Nonprofit
|Acquired (North Central College)
|South University*
|Midwest, South
|2018
|Private
|Nonprofit
|Closed
|Southeastern Bible College
|South
|2017
|Private
|Nonprofit
|Merged (Piedmont International University)
|St. Catharine College
|South
|2016
|Private
|Nonprofit
|Closed
|St. Gregory's University
|South
|2017
|Private
|Nonprofit
|Closed
|St. Vincent's College
|Northeast
|2018
|Private
|Nonprofit
|Acquired (Sacred Heart University)
|Star Career Academy
|Northeast
|2016
|Private
|For-profit
|Closed
|Strayer University
|National
|2018
|Private
|For-profit
|Merged (Capella University)
|Read more
|The Art Institutes*
|National
|2018
|Private
|Nonprofit
|Closed
|The Boston Conservatory
|Northeast
|2016
|Private
|Nonprofit
|Merged (Berklee College of Music)
|The Robert B. Miller College
|Midwest
|2016
|Private
|Nonprofit
|Closed
|Thomas Jefferson University
|Northeast
|2017
|Private
|Nonprofit
|Merged (Philadelphia University)
|Trinity Lutheran College
|West
|2016
|Private
|Nonprofit
|Closed
|Trumbull Business College
|Midwest
|2017
|Private
|For-profit
|Closed
|Tuscon College
|West
|2017
|Private
|For-profit
|Closed
|Union Graduate College
|Northeast
|2016
|Private
|Nonprofit
|Merged (Clarkson University)
|University of the Rockies
|West
|2018
|Private
|For-profit
|Merged (Ashford University)
|University of Wisconsin Baraboo/Sauk County
|Midwest
|TBD
|Public
|Nonprofit
|Absorbed (University of Wisconsin Platteville)
|University of Wisconsin-Barron County
|Midwest
|TBD
|Public
|Nonprofit
|Absorbed (University of Wisconsin Eau Claire)
|University of Wisconsin-Fond du Lac
|Midwest
|TBD
|Public
|Nonprofit
|Absorbed (University of Wisconsin Oshkosh)
|University of Wisconsin-Fox Valley
|Midwest
|TBD
|Public
|Nonprofit
|Absorbed (University of Wisconsin Oshkosh)
|University of Wisconsin-Marathon County
|Midwest
|TBD
|Public
|Nonprofit
|Absorbed (University of Wisconsin Steves Point)
|University of Wisconsin-Marshfield
|Midwest
|TBD
|Public
|Nonprofit
|Absorbed (University of Wisconsin Steves Point)
|University of Wisconsin-Richland
|Midwest
|TBD
|Public
|Nonprofit
|Absorbed (University of Wisconsin Platteville)
|University of Wisconsin-Rock County
|Midwest
|TBD
|Public
|Nonprofit
|Absorbed (University of Wisconsin Whitewater)
|University of Wisconsin-Washington County
|Midwest
|TBD
|Public
|Nonprofit
|Absorbed (University of Wisconsin Milwaukee)
|University of Wisconsin-Waukesha
|Midwest
|TBD
|Public
|Nonprofit
|Absorbed (University of Wisconsin Milwaukee)
|Utica School of Commerce
|Northeast
|2016
|Private
|For-profit
|Closed
|Vantage College
|South
|2017
|Private
|For-profit
|Closed
|Vatterott College*
|Midwest, South
|2018
|Private
|For-profit
|Closed
|Virginia College*
|South
|2019
|Private
|For-profit
|Closed
|Wentworth Military Academy
|Midwest
|2017
|Private
|Nonprofit
|Closed
|West Virginia Business College
|South
|2017
|Private
|For-profit
|Closed
|Westech College
|West
|2017
|Private
|For-profit
|Closed
|Westwood College
|National
|2016
|Private
|For-profit
|Closed
|Wheelock College
|Northeast
|2018
|Private
|Nonprofit
|Merged (Boston University, Boston University School of Education)
|Whittier College* Law School
|West
|TBD
|Private
|Nonprofit
|Closed
|Wichita Area Technical College
|Midwest
|2018
|Public
|Nonprofit
|Affiliated (Wichita State University)
|Wood Tobe-Coburn School
|Northeast
|2017
|Private
|For-profit
|Closed
|Wright Career College
|Midwest, South
|2016
|Private
|Nonprofit
|Closed
|WyoTech
|National
|2017
|Private
|For-profit
|Closed
*Campus(es) or college program.
Institutions included on this list had one or more campus close during the period. We did not consider satellite campuses.
Sources: Click here.
Recommended Reading:
- Education Dive How many colleges and universities have closed since 2016?
Filed Under: Higher Ed For-Profit
Top image credit: Kaplan University