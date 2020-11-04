x
site logo
Brief

Translating dyslexia support to distance learning a challenge, but not impossible

Reading Partners

Author

By

Published

Nov. 4, 2020

Dive Brief:

  • Dyslexia interventions can be replicated virtually with online sensory tools and assistive technology, District Administration reports, noting applications that allow for interactive learning also help students engage in distance learning environments.
  • Zoom, for example, has annotation tools that give students interactive capabilities, and using them to highlight, underline, and draw symbols can help students break down words and sentences to demonstrate their understanding. Similar tools are also helpful for students who lack the motor skills to write or use a mouse.
  • Sound production is more difficult to replicate through a computer, so teachers may need to repeat themselves and try not to speak too fast. However, distance learning also allows educators to teach mask-free, which makes it easier for students to understand what the instructor is saying.

Dive Insight:

When teaching students with dyslexia through online learning platforms, educators should assess their existing resources. Technology help is often available through school specialists or online webinars hosted by the creators of the software. Using any existing strategies that can easily transition to distance learning will maintain consistency. It’s also important to reach out to parents who may not know the best way to help their dyslexic child succeed.

The Orton-Gillingham approach — which teaches students how to decode words — converts well into a remote setting. For example, when using the phonogram card drill, instructors can hold the cards up to the camera. By using the mirror setting, they can also see what the students are seeing and be sure it reads correctly to the student. Instructors can use a document camera to conduct the blending drill.

For younger students, the digital letter tiles can be set up in piles. Educators can share the screen with students so they can add the letters ll, ss, ff or zz for floss words. Slideshows are also helpful if lessons need to be repeated, though it may take some time to build. Online white boards and annotation tools work well for marking vowels and syllables.

Dyslexia impacts an estimated 5% to 10% of the population, and as many as 80% of those with poor reading skills are dyslexic. Students with dyslexia are sometimes misidentified as being cognitively slow, but many believe the contrary — that dyslexic students are often gifted. Gifted students with dyslexia are considered “twice exceptional,” which may require a personalized learning plan.

Recommended Reading:

Filed Under: K-12 Curriculum

Editors' picks

  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Getty Images

    3 colleges pause diversity efforts over Trump executive order

    The Labor Department released guidance on the directive, which bans training that discusses "divisive" concepts. One lobbying group asked it be rescinded. 

    By Jeremy Bauer-Wolf • Updated: Oct. 9, 2020
  • story image Explore the Trendline
    Image attribution tooltip
    The image by Brad Flickinger is licensed under CC BY 2.0
    Trendline

    Ed Tech

    Virtually overnight, the coronavirus pandemic forced a transformation of schools' approach to ed tech. We're keeping this page up to date with the latest ed tech trends and developments.

    By Education Dive staff

    • Press Releases

    Discover announcements from companies in your industry.

    Grand Valley State University Partners with n-Powered to Provide Students with Personalized ...
    Press Release from
    n-Powered Inc.
    Has There Really Been an Impact from COVID on Student Performance? Renaissance Launches How ...
    Press Release from Renaissance Learning, Inc.
    The Executive MBA Council’s Annual Member Program 2020 Survey Results Show an Increase in Di...
    Press Release from Executive MBA Council
    New Gaggle White Paper Helps Districts Understand and Support Students Struggling with Menta...
    Press Release from Gaggle
    View all | Post a press release
    Editors' picks
  • story image Explore the Trendline
    Image attribution tooltip
    ijeab/Getty Images Plus via Getty Images
    Trendline

    Hybrid Learning

    Some colleges are using a mix of in-person and remote instruction to continue classes amid the coronavirus pandemic.

    By Education Dive staff
  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Getty Images

    3 colleges pause diversity efforts over Trump executive order

    The Labor Department released guidance on the directive, which bans training that discusses "divisive" concepts. One lobbying group asked it be rescinded. 

    By Jeremy Bauer-Wolf • Updated: Oct. 9, 2020
    • Latest in K-12
  • TIAA Bank aims to boost financial literacy with K-12 program
    By Anna Hrushka • Nov. 04, 2020
  • Translating dyslexia support to distance learning a challenge, but not impossible
    By Shawna De La Rosa • Nov. 04, 2020
  • High school SEL requires approach geared to teens' changes
    By Lauren Barack • Nov. 04, 2020
  • How 3 school systems initiated antiracist practices
    By Kara Arundel • Nov. 04, 2020
    • Deep Dive
  • Rubric for Recovery: Tightening budgets, litigation add to pandemic special ed pressures
    By Kara Arundel • Nov. 04, 2020
    • © 2020 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.