Trinity College President Joanne Berger-Sweeney reflects on a tumultuous year

Dive Brief:

Trinity College President Joanne Berger-Sweeney found herself, her family and her campus the target of threats and a swarm of negative publicity after a tenured professor's controversial remarks appeared on Facebook. Berger-Sweeney reflected in an Inside Higher Ed op-ed what she learned from the experience.

Her top take-away was that leaders should not make hasty decisions or view a situation simplistically, and instead stick to principles and rely on systems and processes to guide decision-making. She cautioned it's important to realize most governance procedures aren't intended to address campus crises, and said " college leaders must prioritize safety and balance an often-divergent set of institutional needs."

She also emphasized the importance of listening — and encouraging others to listen to each other — and finding "strength in numbers," saying the responsibilities to protect free speech and academic freedom do not fall solely on one institution, but on the entire higher ed community. She mentions coalition-building and leaning on each other to "stay true to our values and protect academic freedom for the good of the academy and the public."

Dive Insight:

As Berger-Sweeney and many others have noted, higher ed leaders can expect to see much more of this type of crisis in 2018 and beyond. The need to balance free speech and academic freedom and present students with a diverse pool of perspectives to stimulate intellectual growth with preserving student and faculty safety and promoting an inclusive environment where everyone can grow is a tough act. And there's no one-size-fits-all answer. However, emphasizing respectful dialogue, even where controversy and discomfort may arise, is key.

Also important is making sure the policies and procedures are equally applied and balance is sought. There cannot be an all-out effort to protect what is considered racist hate speech on one end but an attempt to suppress protests over the speaker on the other. As campus antagonists continue to sue for their right to speak on campus, administrators may consider encouraging and supporting students to bring individuals with opposing viewpoints to speak as well, and facilitate opportunities for productive dialogue around the ideas.

Similarly, the lived experiences and opinions of one faculty member shouldn't be discredited while another's are promoted, simply because the second may be a member of a dominant subgroup on campus. Campus diversity — of thought, race, religion, greed, gender, sexual orientation — is an asset in a global society, but it only works with a dedication to true inclusion that makes everyone feel they have a seat and a voice at the table.