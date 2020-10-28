Where Trump and Biden stand on K-12 issues

As the 2020 presidential race nears Election Day, the proposed education policies of President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden could have a significant impact on K-12 education. In recent years, districts have dealt with a kind of "whiplash" of pendulating policies and guidance on everything from Title IX and immigration practices to school discipline policies, accompanying administration and party changes.

The candidates in this election cycle, while contrasting in some areas like Title I funding and school reopening strategies, also have track records of supporting some of the same initiatives.

Coronavirus response