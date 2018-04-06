Brief

Trump's community college gaffe, pop culture in curriculum: The week's most-read education news

April 6, 2018

This week, President Donald Trump grabbed higher ed headlines by stating he "doesn't know what a community college means," raising concerns among a number of stakeholders. Also, a new Center for American Progress study shows most state high school graduation requirements aren't enough for students to gain entry to flagship public institutions.

Meanwhile in K-12, we took a look at how injecting pop culture into curriculum can liven up lessons across a number of subjects, as well as how Houston Independent School District approached community schools to address students' nonacademic needs.

Meanwhile in K-12, we took a look at how injecting pop culture into curriculum can liven up lessons across a number of subjects, as well as how Houston Independent School District approached community schools to address students' nonacademic needs.

