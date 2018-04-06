Trump's community college gaffe, pop culture in curriculum: The week's most-read education news
This week, President Donald Trump grabbed higher ed headlines by stating he "doesn't know what a community college means," raising concerns among a number of stakeholders. Also, a new Center for American Progress study shows most state high school graduation requirements aren't enough for students to gain entry to flagship public institutions.
Meanwhile in K-12, we took a look at how injecting pop culture into curriculum can liven up lessons across a number of subjects, as well as how Houston Independent School District approached community schools to address students' nonacademic needs.
Be sure to check out our People of Higher Ed column with Marymount California University CFO Kathleen Ruiz and more in this week's most-read posts from Education Dive!
- Trump says he 'doesn't know what a community college means': Touting the importance of apprenticeships and vocational training, the president seemingly dismissed the comprehensive work of two-year colleges.
- Use pop culture to shake the dust off any classroom lesson: Students are always more excited and engaged when they can relate to the material, teachers agree.
- Houston ISD aims to address students' nonacademic needs through community schools: Former Superintendent Richard Carranza is set to take over as New York City schools chancellor, where he'll lead a much larger community schools effort.
- Most state high school graduation requirements aren't enough for entry into local public colleges: A new study shows secondary benchmarks in foreign language, math, reading and science don't meet the admissions benchmarks for state institutions.
- People of Higher Ed: Marymount California University CFO Kathleen Ruiz: The chief financial officer talks about how she turned a $1.6 million loss into a $4.7 million profit in one year, why she left corporate America and her favorite Disney character.
