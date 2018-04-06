Trump's community college gaffe, pop culture in curriculum: The week's most-read education news

This week, President Donald Trump grabbed higher ed headlines by stating he "doesn't know what a community college means," raising concerns among a number of stakeholders. Also, a new Center for American Progress study shows most state high school graduation requirements aren't enough for students to gain entry to flagship public institutions.

Meanwhile in K-12, we took a look at how injecting pop culture into curriculum can liven up lessons across a number of subjects, as well as how Houston Independent School District approached community schools to address students' nonacademic needs.

Be sure to check out our People of Higher Ed column with Marymount California University CFO Kathleen Ruiz and more in this week's most-read posts from Education Dive!

