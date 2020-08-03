U of Arizona to buy Ashford, setting up a new online arm

Dive Brief:

The University of Arizona has agreed to buy Ashford University, a for-profit online institution that enrolls around 35,000 students, and is setting up a new nonprofit entity targeting adult learners called the University of Arizona Global (UA Global), according to SEC filings Monday.

UA Global and Ashford's parent company, Zovio, will sign a 15-year deal, through which the latter provides a range of academic and educational services in exchange for 19.5% of the new entity's tuition and fee revenue.

Zovio was looking to spin off Ashford as a nonprofit entity and become a services provider to it and other institutions.

Dive Insight:

The deal is similar to that between Purdue and Kaplan universities, which closed in 2018 and was criticized for binding the university to its services company in a way that made changing partners difficult.

UA Global will pay $1 and take on some of Ashford's liabilities in exchange for Ashford's academic curriculum and content, $16.5 million in cash working capital and an additional $37.5 million upon closing. The new institution will also get Ashford's faculty, academic leadership and related staff, according to SEC filings.

Zovio will sign on for a 15-year term providing the new entity with a range of academic and educational services. That includes recruiting, financial aid, counseling, institutional support, information technology and academic services. The university can end the relationship after seven years if it agrees to pay Zovio an amount equal to the services fees it paid to the company over the previous 12 months.

UA Global will pay Zovio for the direct costs associated with the services it provides the institution plus 19.5% of its tuition fee and revenue, with an option to pay less during or after the seventh year if its revenue falls below a certain threshold.

The deal must still be approved by Ashford's accreditor, WASC Senior College and University Commission. Its president, Jamienne Studley, said in an email Monday that Ashford has already begun that process.

And the filings say closing is also contingent on the University of Arizona or AU Global not being told before Dec. 1 that they would have to post a letter of credit with the U.S. Department of Education in order for the new entity to receive Title IV funding.

Ashford will become UA Global once the transaction is complete, which is expected in the fourth quarter of this year.

Zovio had been trying to separate Ashford as a nonprofit entity for several years. Earlier this year, Zovio said it would move forward with a separation rather than an acquisition. And in July, the U.S. Department of Education dropped its hefty requirement for such a move — a letter of credit worth $103 million, or 25% of the institution's 2018 Title IV income. Zovio said the term was removed because it tweaked the separation agreement's legal structure.

Inside Higher Ed reports that the University of Arizona reached out to Zovio in late March about an acquisition.

Company executives told analysts on a call in February that the university could start considering other university clients later this year. Early last year, Zovio picked up a coding boot camp provider and an online tutoring platform.

The U.S. Department of Education, Zovio and the University of Arizona did not immediately answer Education Dive's questions emailed early Monday.