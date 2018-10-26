US-chartered Central European University announces plan to depart Hungary

Dive Brief:

Central European University (CEU), an American-chartered institution operating for more than two decades in Budapest, Hungary, announced all incoming students will study at its new campus in Vienna, saying it has been unable to get approval "to operate in freedom" from the increasingly far-right Hungarian government. The university's trustees authorized the move as of Dec. 1.

The university said it has met new requirements set by the country's government for foreign higher education institutions. CEU was founded by George Soros, the Hungarian-born philanthropist known for his support of left-leaning causes, which has created tension with Prime Minister Viktor Orbán — whose signature is required for CEU to stay.

CEU's 1,400 current students will be able to complete their degrees at the Budapest campus, and decisions on locations for staff and faculty have yet to be made.

Dive Insight:

As it has expanded its footprint abroad, U.S. higher education has had to navigate government policies in host countries that risk limiting academic freedom or otherwise don't reflect American academic values. As of December 2017, there were more than 50 U.S. universities operating or developing 77 branch campuses outside the country, according to the Cross-Border Education Research Team at the University at Albany, SUNY. That's up from 59 branches in 2005.

CEU's story, while unique, draws attention to the risks of establishing branch campuses abroad amid increasing political instability, Education Dive reported earlier this year. Georgetown University offers another example, having to address labor rights issues for migrants when it built out its campus in Qatar, which opened in 2005.

Reconciling competing priorities and perspectives among parties to international higher education partnerships can be a challenge. And they often lead to questions of compromise. During a panel session at a 2016 gathering of the Scholars at Risk network, participants suggested American institutions may be willing to ignore such abuses to gain the revenue and prestige that an international presence can bring, or even participate in objectionable foreign government activities.

More recently, the nearly two dozen American universities with campuses or interests in Saudi Arabia are being called to consider their ties to the country following the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi at a Saudi consulate in Turkey, Inside Higher Ed reported. The Massachusetts Institute of Technology announced in a letter to faculty that it is reassessing its involvement in the country.